1,417-Acre Mitchell County, Georgia Farm Offered For First Time In 127 Years

One of 7 Center Pivot Irrigated Farm Tracts for Sale in this Exclusive Offering

Premier, investment-grade irrigated farm and timberland in Southwest Georgia: a rare opportunity offered by sealed bid on December 15, 2026

- Ben W. McCollum, Broker, The Wright GroupCAMILLA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Available for the first time in over 127 years, L.H. Hays Farms, Inc. is a premier, highly productive irrigated farm located near the banks of the Flint River in Mitchell County, Georgia. Offered via sealed bid auction on December 15, 2026, this rare, landmark offering spans 1,417± acres across seven tracts (ranging from 90 acres to the entire property). This fertile farmland features seven center pivots, each supplied by its own deep well, in a region renowned for sweet corn, row crops, and exceptional peanut yields. One of the largest agricultural tracts available in Southwest Georgia, the farm may be purchased as individual tracts, in combinations, or in its entirety-making it an ideal opportunity for operators, investors, and recreational buyers alike. Farmland has historically been viewed as a classic hedge against inflation that offers a lasting store of value, and L.H. Hays Farms, Inc. is no exception.Beyond its productive farmland, the property holds exceptional timber resources that have been carefully managed for generations. Nearly every acre not in cultivation has been put into well-balanced, mixed-age pine stands. The timber provides a second income stream and supports the strong populations of deer, turkey, and quail found throughout the various farms. The combination of location, size, timber volumes, soil types, wildlife diversity, and water resources makes L.H. Hays Farms, Inc. one of the most distinctive farmland offerings and investment opportunities in the southeastern United States.“Properties like this come to market maybe once in a generation,” said Ben McCollum, owner of The Wright Group.“L.H. Hays Farms combines productive irrigated ground, well-managed timber, and outstanding wildlife habitat in one of the strongest agricultural regions in the Southeast. Offering it in tracts lets each buyer pursue exactly the land that fits their operation or portfolio.”In 2002, the State of Georgia named L.H. Hays Farms, Inc. a Georgia Centennial Family Farm, an honor reserved for farms held by the same family for at least 100 years. Luther Henry“L.H.” Hays, Jr. accepted the award. He and his wife, Wilma, raised five children on the farm and in the Hopeful community, where the family's roots and church ties run deep. Across generations, the Hays family carried this land from the mule-and-cotton era into one of the most productive irrigated operations in the region. The next owner will not merely acquire premier farmland, but assume stewardship of a legacy built on deep family roots and the enduring agricultural heritage of Southwest Georgia.Sealed bids are due by 5:00 p.m. Eastern on December 15, 2026, and may be submitted by email to.... Buyers may bid on individual tracts, any combination of tracts, or the entire property. The sale is subject to a reserve and seller confirmation. A bid package with maps, tract details, and terms is available at wrightbroker, and property tours are available by appointment.About The Wright GroupThe Wright Group is a boutique land brokerage based in Thomasville, Georgia, providing real estate advisory and brokerage services for rural, recreational, and conservation properties throughout South Georgia and North Florida. Over the last 20 years, The Wright Group has represented some of the largest farms, timberland, and recreational properties for sale in the Southeast. For more information, visit wrightbroker or call 229-226-2564.Media Contact: Ben McCollum, The Wright Group, 229-221-6680...

Ben McCollum

The Wright Group

+1 229-221-6680

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L.H. Hays Farms, Inc. Sealed Bid Auction Video

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1,417-Acre Mitchell County, Georgia Farm Offered for First Time in 127 Years News Provided By The Wright Group November 06, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry



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