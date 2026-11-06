The Biopharmaceutical CMO And CRO Market Is Expected To Experience Rapid Growth At A 6.4% CAGR Through 2030

Biopharmaceutical CMO And CRO Market

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO MarketGlobal Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing organization (CMO) and contract research organization (CRO) market has experienced significant growth recently, driven by evolving demands in drug development and clinical research. As the industry continues to innovate and expand, the market is set to see further advancements in the coming years. Below is an overview of its current size, growth factors, key drivers, and regional dynamics.

The Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market Size and Expected Growth

The market for biopharmaceutical CMOs and CROs has grown substantially over recent years. It is projected to rise from $35.6 billion in 2025 to $38.01 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This growth in the past years is mainly due to the increasing complexity involved in biologic drug development, escalating R&D expenses for biopharmaceutical firms, expansion of clinical trials, growth in biosimilar production, and the availability of specialized contract service providers.

Download a free sample of the biopharmaceutical cmo and cro market report:



Looking ahead, the biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO market is expected to expand further, reaching $48.79 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.4%. Factors contributing to this growth include rising demand for advanced biologics manufacturing, increased investments in cell and gene therapies, a broadening pipeline of global clinical trials, emphasis on accelerating speed-to-market strategies, and the growing use of digitalized CRO services. Key trends anticipated during the forecast period are a rise in outsourcing biologic drug manufacturing, demand for comprehensive contract research services, focus on flexible manufacturing capabilities, expansion of cell and gene therapy development support, and greater attention to regulatory compliance offerings.

What Biopharmaceutical CMOs and CROs Do in the Industry

Biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and contract research organizations (CROs) serve as outsourced service providers for biopharmaceutical companies. CMOs primarily handle drug manufacturing and production, while CROs specialize in research and development activities, including clinical trials and regulatory assistance. These organizations help their clients reduce costs and shorten the drug development timeline, offering expertise and operational efficiencies that support innovation and market competitiveness.

View the full biopharmaceutical cmo and cro market report:



Investment in R&D as a Crucial Market Growth Driver

One of the main forces propelling the growth of the biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO market is the increasing investment in research and development. Rising R&D spending is driven by the need to innovate, competitive industry pressures, evolving market demands, and supportive government policies. These investments enable CMOs and CROs to develop improved manufacturing techniques and research methodologies, enhancing their capabilities and operational efficiency.

The push for innovation attracts and retains clients by delivering advanced solutions while ensuring compliance with regulatory standards. For example, in September 2025, Eurostat reported that the European Union invested approximately $456 billion USD (€389 billion) in research and development in 2023. The R&D expenditure relative to GDP increased to 2.26% from 2.22% the previous year, illustrating the upward trend in research funding. This growing R&D investment is a central driver behind the expansion of the biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO market.

Regional Market Overview for Biopharmaceutical CMOs and CROs

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers major regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive understanding of global market trends and opportunities.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market Is Expected to Experience Rapid Growth at a 6.4% CAGR Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 06, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.