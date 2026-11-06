Biosimilar Testing Services Market Analysis By The Business Research Company, Emphasizing Upcoming Industry Trends

Biosimilar Testing Services Market

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Biosimilar Testing Services Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The biosimilar testing services market has experienced notable growth in recent years, driven by advancements in biologic development and regulatory support. As demand for affordable biologic alternatives continues to rise, this sector is poised for substantial expansion. Let's explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping the future of biosimilar testing services.

Market Size and Growth Expectations for Biosimilar Testing Services

The biosimilar testing services market is on a rapid growth trajectory. It is projected to increase from $1.84 billion in 2025 to $2.08 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. This prior growth has been fueled by factors such as the broadening pipeline of biosimilar candidates, more frequent regulatory approvals, expansion in biologics manufacturing, increasing dependence on contract research organization (CRO) testing, and advancements in analytical techniques.

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Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to reach $3.37 billion by 2030, with a steady CAGR of 12.8%. This forecasted expansion is supported by rising global biosimilar demand, the growing complexity of biologic molecules, a heightened emphasis on comparability studies, and increased investment in biosimilar research and development. Key trends during this period include a surge in the need for thorough analytical characterization, widespread adoption of cutting-edge bioanalytical assays, greater focus on regulatory-compliant testing, more outsourcing of biosimilar development, and stronger attention to method validation and consistency.

Understanding What Biosimilar Testing Services Entail

Biosimilar testing services encompass the scientific and analytical procedures used to evaluate how closely a biosimilar matches its reference biologic product. This involves in-depth assessments of structural, functional, and biological characteristics to guarantee quality, consistency, safety, and effectiveness. The core objective is to demonstrate that the biosimilar delivers comparable efficacy and immunogenicity to the original biologic while fulfilling the stringent criteria set by regulatory authorities.

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The Rising Role of Autoimmune Disease Prevalence in Market Expansion

One of the primary forces stimulating growth in the biosimilar testing services market is the increasing incidence of autoimmune diseases. These disorders occur when the immune system mistakenly targets the body's own healthy tissues, causing inflammation and damage. As the prevalence of autoimmune conditions rises, so does the demand for effective biologic therapies that manage symptoms, reduce flare-ups, and improve patient outcomes over the long term.

Biosimilar testing services play a crucial role in supporting treatment options for autoimmune diseases by ensuring that biosimilars are safe, effective, and comparable to their original biologic counterparts. This, in turn, helps make these therapies more affordable and accessible. For example, Arthritis Australia reported in February 2024 that an estimated 562,378 Australians will have rheumatoid arthritis (RA) in 2025, representing 14% of arthritis cases that year. This figure is expected to increase by 33% to 748,721 people by 2040, an addition of 186,343 patients compared to 2025. Such statistics highlight how the rising number of autoimmune disease cases is driving demand in biosimilar testing services.

Which Regions Lead and Accelerate Growth in Biosimilar Testing Services

In 2025, North America stood as the largest regional market for biosimilar testing services. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market analysis covers multiple regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on evolving market trends and opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Biosimilar Testing Services Market Analysis by The Business Research Company, Emphasizing Upcoming Industry Trends News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 06, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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