Guzman Automotive Highlights Emissions Testing And Diagnostics In Taylor, TX

The official Guzman Automotive logo.

The original Guzman shop helps Taylor drivers pass their emissions test, from check engine light diagnosis to repair and retest.

- James Guzman, Founder & CEO of Guzman AutomotivecTAYLOR, TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TAYLOR, TX, November 6, 2026Guzman Automotive, a family-owned auto repair company in Taylor, TX, is highlighting its emissions testing and check engine light diagnostics for drivers in Taylor and across Williamson County. Texas ended the annual vehicle safety inspection in 2025, but vehicles registered in certain counties, including Williamson County, still need to pass an emissions test before registration can be renewed.The emissions system in a vehicle controls components tied to how it drives and runs, and an emissions system failure most often shows up as a check engine light. Guzman Automotive's technicians test the vehicle, diagnose what is triggering the light, and handle the repairs and retest so drivers are ready to pass."A check engine light is stressful before an emissions test, so we find the real cause, explain what we found in plain language, and recommend only the repairs you truly need," said James Guzman, founder and CEO of Guzman Automotive.Drivers can call or book online to schedule emissions testing or a diagnostic at Guzman Automotive's Taylor shop, and the team can also help drivers who are unsure whether their vehicle requires a test.FAQDoes Guzman Automotive in Taylor offer emissions testing?Yes. Guzman Automotive provides emissions testing and emissions-related repairs at its Taylor, TX shop to help drivers meet Texas requirements.What if my check engine light is on before an emissions test?A check engine light is often the first sign of an emissions system problem. Guzman Automotive's technicians run a diagnostic, explain the cause, and complete the repairs before the retest.Does Texas still require a yearly state inspection?Texas ended the annual vehicle safety inspection in 2025 and replaced it with a fee collected at registration, but drivers in certain counties, including Williamson County, still need an emissions test before renewing registration. Drivers who are unsure can call Guzman Automotive for guidance.About Guzman AutomotiveGuzman Automotive is a family-owned auto repair and maintenance company founded by James Guzman, offering emissions testing and repairs, check engine light diagnostics, brake service, AC repair, wheel alignment, engine repair, and auto electrical repair from ASE-certified technicians. The company operates two locations, its original shop in Taylor, TX, and a second location in Hutto, TX, both backed by a Digital Vehicle Inspection with photos and video on every visit. Learn more at guzmanautomotive.Guzman Automotive150 Ninety Four LaneTaylor, TX 76574(512) 996-6950...Media ContactJames Guzman, Founder & CEO / Ashley GuzmanGuzman Automotive...(512) 996-6950

James Guzman, Founder & CEO / Ashley Guzman

Guzman Automotive

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Guzman Automotive Highlights Emissions Testing and Diagnostics in Taylor, TX News Provided By Roundhouse Digital Marketing November 06, 2026, 18:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies



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