Chubb Law Accident & Injury Attorneys Sponsors 64Th Annual Halifax Art Festival In Daytona Beach

Chubb Law Accident & Injury Attorneys is proud to support the Halifax Art Festival as a sponsor

Central Florida injury law firm supports one of Florida's longest-running art festivals, celebrating local creativity, culture, and community involvement.

- Mitch ChubbDAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chubb Law Accident & Injury Attorneys is proud to sponsor the 64th Annual Halifax Art Festival, returning to downtown Daytona Beach November 7–8, 2026. The sponsorship reflects the firm's continued commitment to supporting community organizations, cultural events, and initiatives that bring Central Florida residents together.Recognized as one of Florida's longest-running juried art festivals, the Halifax Art Festival has been a Daytona Beach tradition since 1962. This year's two-day event will feature more than 200 artists showcasing original artwork and handcrafted pieces, including paintings, photography, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, and mixed media.Held along Beach Street and the Riverfront Esplanade in historic downtown Daytona Beach, the festival offers visitors an opportunity to meet artists, explore unique works, enjoy live entertainment, and experience the area's vibrant arts community. The event also features student art exhibitions, family-friendly activities, and a variety of food and beverage offerings, making it a gathering place for residents and visitors of all ages.For Chubb Law, supporting the Halifax Art Festival is another opportunity to invest in the communities that have helped shape the firm. As a Central Florida-based law firm, Chubb Law recognizes that strong communities are built through more than businesses and organizations. Cultural events, local traditions, and opportunities for residents to connect all contribute to the character and vitality of the region."Community involvement means supporting the people, organizations, and traditions that make Central Florida a special place to call home," said Mitch Chubb, founder of Chubb Law Accident & Injury Attorneys. "The Halifax Art Festival has brought people together through art and creativity for more than six decades. We're proud to support an event that celebrates local culture and gives artists an opportunity to share their work with the community."The sponsorship is part of Chubb Law's broader commitment to community involvement throughout Central Florida. From supporting charitable organizations and youth programs to participating in local events and community initiatives, the firm believes that giving back is an important part of being a responsible member of the communities it serves.The Halifax Art Festival also provides an opportunity to support the artists, small businesses, and community organizations that contribute to Daytona Beach's local economy and cultural identity. By helping support events that encourage public participation and celebrate creativity, Chubb Law hopes to contribute to the continued growth and vibrancy of the region.As a Central Florida personal injury law firm, Chubb Law Accident & Injury Attorneys represents individuals and families dealing with the consequences of serious accidents and injuries, including those affected by car accidents in Daytona Beach and throughout the surrounding communities. The firm's commitment to the region extends beyond its legal practice, with ongoing efforts to support local organizations and events that make a meaningful difference in the lives of Central Florida residents.

Mitch Chubb

Chubb Law Accident & Injury Attorneys

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Chubb Law Accident & Injury Attorneys Sponsors 64th Annual Halifax Art Festival in Daytona Beach News Provided By Chubb Law Accident & Injury Attorneys November 06, 2026, 18:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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