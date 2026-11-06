M2MMA Optimizes Cap Table Ahead Of Uplisting By Eliminating Note With 7.5% Dilution Potential

Dr. Michael Schwartz and Chris Cannon cage side at LFA 244

M2MMA Inc (OTCBB:MMAZ)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Headquartered in the UAE, M2MMA is advancing AI-powered solutions for combat sports via its proprietary M2Intel Operating System. Today, it announced that it has canceled a convertible note that, if converted, could have resulted in approximately 7.5% dilution to the company's capitalization table. The parties canceled the note by mutual agreement, without issuing shares or making a cash payment.

This step eliminates a meaningful source of potential future dilution at a pivotal moment. It follows last year's cancellation of the Preferred Shares' conversion rights. The Common shareholders are now the only holders of economic rights in the company.

With M2Intel now live and gaining real-world adoption among athletic commissions, promoters, and athletes, M2MMA is entering a phase of accelerated execution. A cleaner capital structure better positions the company for upcoming corporate actions, including its ongoing pursuit of a U.S. uplisting, as well as potential additional listings in Europe and the GCC. It also strengthens the company's profile for institutional investors, a growing number of whom have been circling the opportunity. As a UAE-headquartered Artificial Intelligence company, M2MMA continues to leverage the region's forward-looking environment for AI and advanced technology to drive its global platform.

“Canceling this note is a clear win for every shareholder,” said Jeff Robinson, Chairman and CEO of M2MMA.“We removed a potential 7.5% overhang on the cap table. It aligns management and shareholders, preserves ownership, and strengthens our position as we advance capital markets initiatives such as the uplisting. We are seeing increasing interest from institutions that want exposure to what we are building, and a clean structure with real traction on the ground makes us far more investable. Being proudly based in the UAE gives us a unique platform to build AI/Super Intelligence solutions that protect athletes and transform the industry. Far from being a mere concept, this technology is already actively deployed by promoters and commissions. Protecting the share structure while we scale is simply the right way to operate.”

Robinson continued:“With the platform already live in the field, the cap table cleaned up, and institutions actively circling, the path ahead is clearer than ever. Our focus remains on disciplined execution that builds lasting value and expands our shareholder base.”

M2Intel's recent U.S. deployments have included the Kansas Athletic Commission, the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation's Athletic Division, and the Mohegan Tribe Department of Athletic Regulation, with Legacy Fighting Alliance among the first promoters to register. These onboardings, alongside continued additions to the advisory board (including figures such as Phil Daru and Jeff Fenech), underscore that M2MMA's technology is moving from development into active use by the stakeholders who regulate, promote, and compete in combat sports.

The company believes a stronger, less diluted capital structure supports its dual priorities: advancing athlete safety and brain-health infrastructure through M2Intel, M2Coach, M2Lab, and M2Chain, while expanding market access for both existing shareholders and the institutional investors now evaluating the opportunity.

About M2MMA Inc

M2MMA Inc (OTC: MMAZ) is a proudly UAE-based company and an integrated AI-driven technology firm specializing in combat sports and performance. Headquartered in Dubai, it integrates advanced real-time predictive technologies with medical and safety innovation. The company operates M2Intel, the foundational operating system for combat sports; M2Lab, for research and development into real-time impact monitoring; and M2Chain, for data verification and a tokenized economy. M2MMA is building a unified ecosystem that safeguards athletes and strengthens global combat sports. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the company's capital structure, uplisting efforts, institutional interest, technology adoption, growth plans, and future performance. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as required by law.

Jeff Robinson

M2MMA Inc

71501963316

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M2MMA Optimizes Cap Table Ahead of Uplisting by Eliminating Note with 7.5% Dilution Potential News Provided By M2MMA Inc November 06, 2026, 18:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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