Sikh Lawmaker Ranjeev Puri Prepares To Lead Michigan House

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 6 (IANS) A mass shooting at the Wisconsin Sikh temple connected to his childhood helped persuade Ranjeev Puri to seek public office. Fourteen years later, the son of Indian immigrants is preparing to lead the Michigan House, with a record shaped by gun legislation, protections against hate crimes and bruising partisan battles.

Michigan's incoming Democratic House majority chose Puri, 42, as its nominee for Speaker on Thursday. The full Chamber must elect its Speaker when the new Legislature convenes in January. If elected, he would become the first Indian-American and Sikh to hold the position.

The nomination marks a rapid ascent from his first election in 2020.

His political ambitions took shape during a year marked by both personal grief and professional encouragement.

On August 5, 2012, a gunman attacked a Sikh gurdwara in Oak Creek in Wisconsin, killing six worshippers.

Puri's parents had helped establish the community, although the family had moved away before the attack.

"The community had become our family over the years, with our own blood relations staying back in India," he told American Kahani in 2020.

Watching people he knew mourn their loved ones brought the violence close, despite the distance.

Puri was working on President Barack Obama's re-election campaign.

In a later account published by 'New American Leaders', an organisation that trains candidates from immigrant backgrounds, Puri said he spoke with Obama about the shooting and the need for action.

"My decision to run for office was rooted in that hate crime," he said, linking it to his efforts against bigotry and for tighter gun laws.

He also recalled encouragement from Obama after the election.

According to Puri's account to American Kahani, the former US President told him: "The representation you want starts with you."

Puri was born in Racine, Wisconsin, in 1984. His parents had left India in the early 1970s, mortgaging their possessions in Amritsar to finance the move.

He studied economics and finance at Ohio State University and earned an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. His professional experience includes Chrysler, Google's business strategy office and budget and finance work for Obama's campaign.

His work also included founding SooFly Entertainment, an organisation promoting South Asian cultural awareness.

When he decided to run, his identity became part of his approach to campaigning. He credited 'New American Leaders' with helping him understand that he did not need to shorten his name or "Americanise" his family's story to seek office.

Puri won a Michigan House seat in 2020 from his home in Canton, becoming the state Legislature's first Sikh American.

He served as an assistant Democratic Caucus whip in his first term and became majority whip in 2023, when Democrats controlled the Governor's office and both legislative chambers.

That period gave him an opportunity to translate his concerns about targeted violence into legislation.

In 2023, Puri joined Democratic Representatives, Noah Arbit and Kristian Grant, in introducing measures addressing hate crimes and attacks on religious and cultural institutions.

"Every single person should be able to live their life as their true authentic self without fear," Puri said when the package was introduced.

His bill established sentencing guidelines for the new crime of institutional desecration. It became law in December 2023 alongside Arbit's measure creating the offence.

After the Michigan State University shooting in 2023, Puri sponsored an extreme risk protection order bill.

His House bill passed that chamber but did not itself become law. The enacted measure was a Senate bill sponsored by Democratic Senator Mallory McMorrow.

Puri also co-sponsored legislation expanding background checks that became law.

When the Democrats lost their House majority in November 2024, he was elected as Minority Leader.

In February 2025, he opposed a Republican resolution linking state funding for local governments to cooperation with federal immigration enforcement, calling it "irresponsible and reckless".

"As the son of immigrants, I would also be remiss not to note that America is a nation founded on immigration," he said.

His family life brought a separate issue into his legislative work.

After his wife, Nidhi, experienced a postpartum heart attack associated with spontaneous coronary artery dissection, Puri introduced a resolution recognising awareness of the condition. The House adopted it in February 2026.

Nidhi Puri subsequently spoke to Detroit television station WDIV about her experience and recovery, urging greater awareness. The couple have four young children.

Puri also invoked their household when discussing economic pressures during the campaign.

"Like so many parents across Michigan, my wife Nidhi and I are doing the math at the kitchen table every single month," he said after the August primary.

The November election returned Democrats to the House majority and put Puri in line to lead it. Republicans selected Representative Tom Kunse to lead their Caucus, replacing Hall.

Kunse offered a potentially less confrontational starting point, saying: "Democrats are not the enemy," Michigan Advance reported.

Puri said he was willing to work with the new Republican leadership.

After two years of accusing Hall of placing political victories ahead of governing, he will face scrutiny over whether he takes a different approach.

His stated priorities include household incomes, population growth and the economic pressures facing Michigan families.

He has said he wants to avoid spending the Legislature's time on fights over sports participation and restroom access.

He also suggested that the new majority should judge itself by results rather than the volume of legislation it passes.

"I think at times, sometimes it's on the quantity of how many public acts have been passed, but for me, it's the impact of the bills that we do," he told Michigan Advance.