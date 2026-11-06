Arunachal Deputy CM Receives Bhupen Hazarika Samannay Award, Highlights Cultural Ties

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 6 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Friday received the Bhupen Hazarika Samannay Award 2026, recognising the shared cultural heritage and longstanding bonds between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Mein received the award in the presence of several eminent personalities, including Padma Bhushan awardee Jatin Goswami, Padma Shri awardees Surya Kanta Hazarika and Nuruddin Ahmed, and noted actor and theatre personality Pranjal Saikia.

Sharing the news in a post on social media platform X on Friday, the Deputy CM expressed his gratitude and said he was honoured to receive the recognition in the presence of distinguished personalities from the cultural and artistic fraternity.

He said the occasion made the recognition particularly special as it celebrated the shared cultural heritage and enduring bonds between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

The Bhupen Hazarika Samannay Award is associated with the legacy of legendary Assamese singer, composer, lyricist and filmmaker Bhupen Hazarika, whose contribution to Indian music and cultural integration continues to inspire generations.

Popularly known as Sudhakantha, Hazarika used music and literature as powerful instruments to promote humanism, social harmony and unity across linguistic and regional boundaries.

His compositions, deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of Northeast India, transcended geographical and linguistic barriers and established him as one of the most influential cultural icons of the region.

Mein's recognition comes at a time when cultural cooperation between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh remains an important aspect of strengthening people-to-people connections in the Northeast.

The two neighbouring states share historical, ethnic and cultural links, with communities on both sides maintaining longstanding traditions of social interaction and mutual cooperation.

The award ceremony also brought together prominent figures from Assam's cultural and artistic landscape, underlining the continuing relevance of Hazarika's legacy in promoting regional harmony.

Mein's acknowledgement of the award highlighted the importance of preserving the shared cultural identity of the Northeast while strengthening ties between its neighbouring states.