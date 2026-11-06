'High-Tech City' And 'Medi-City' Should Become Hallmarks Of A 'New Jaipur': Raj CM

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 6 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Friday that Jaipur's development must be planned keeping in view both present requirements and future needs.

The state government aims to transform Jaipur into an exemplary model of urban development through the expansion, modernisation and systematic development of its infrastructure.

The Chief Minister was chairing a review meeting on the functioning of the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) on Friday.

He emphasised the need for a comprehensive and effective action plan to ensure smooth traffic movement amid the growing vehicular pressure in the city.

He directed officials to prepare a plan for seamless traffic flow, including making key intersections along Jawaharlal Nehru Marg signal-free.

He stressed that traffic management measures must also prioritise pedestrian safety and ensure adequate parking facilities.

The Chief Secretary V. Srinivas and concerned departmental officials were instructed to conduct on-site inspections to assess the situation and identify necessary interventions.

Reviewing the proposed 'High-Tech City' project, the Chief Minister said that Jaipur's proximity to Delhi, coupled with the significant presence of the Rajasthani diaspora across India and around the world, offers immense opportunities for development and investment.

Keeping these prospects in mind, he suggested developing a 'High-Tech City' equipped with modern technology, advanced infrastructure and world-class amenities.

Reviewing the 'Medi-City' project, Chief Minister Sharma emphasised the need to incorporate modern medical infrastructure and world-class healthcare facilities.

He said that both 'High-Tech City' and 'Medi-City' should be developed as landmark projects that define the identity of a 'New Jaipur'.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that all development projects are completed within their stipulated timelines.

He instructed that clear timelines be established for every project and that progress be regularly monitored.

He added that unnecessary delays, negligence or laxity in project execution would not be tolerated at any level.

Strict action must be taken against officers and personnel found responsible for such lapses, he said.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary V. Srinivas, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Akhil Arora, Additional Chief Secretary of Urban Development and Housing, Alok Gupta, Principal Secretary (Finance) Vaibhav Galriya, Jaipur Development Authority Commissioner Siddharth Mahajan, and other departmental officials.