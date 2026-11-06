Pender Bond Universe Fund Wins Industry Recognition With LSEG Lipper Fund Award 2026 Canada
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|10 Year
|Since Inception
|Inception Date
|Pender Bond Universe Fund
|0.8
|%
|7.6
|%
|3.4
|%
|-
|3.6
|%
|January 2020
|Pender Corporate Bond Fund
|5.6
|%
|13.3
|%
|7.3
|%
|7.7
|%
|7.0
|%
|June 2014
Source: PenderFund at October 30, 2026. All Pender performance data points and inception dates are for Class F of the funds. Other classes are available. Fees and performance may differ in those other classes. Standard Performance Information for the funds may be found at and
The awards are based on LSEG Lipper's methodology, available here.
About PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.
Pender was founded in 2003 and is an independent, employee-owned investment firm located in Vancouver, British Columbia. Our goal is to protect and grow wealth for our investors over time. We have a talented investment team of expert analysts, security selectors and independent thinkers who actively manage a suite of differentiated investment funds, exploiting inefficient parts of the investing universe to achieve our goal. Please visit and read important disclosures at /disclaimer.
About LSEG Lipper Fund Awards
For more than 30 years and in over 17 countries worldwide, the highly-respected LSEG Lipper Awards have honoured funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers and focus the investment world on top-funds. The merit of the winners is based on entirely objective, quantitative criteria. This coupled with the unmatched depth of fund data, results in a unique level of prestige and ensures the award has lasting value. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology is the foundation of this prestigious award qualification, recognizing excellence in fund management. Find out more at .
Disclaimer
The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.
The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, their accuracy is not guaranteed by LSEG Lipper.
Pender Bond Universe Fund Class F (US$) was awarded the LSEG Lipper Fund Award 2026 Canada, as the best Global Corporate Fixed Income Fund in its category for the 3-year period and calculation periods are through to the end of July 31, 2026. The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund as of July 31, 2026, are as follows: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years) 32 funds, N/A (5 years), N/A (10 years) .
For further information, please contact:
Melanie Moore
Vice President of Marketing, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.
...
(604) 688-1511
Toll Free: (866) 377-4743
1066 West Hastings Street, Suite 1830, Vancouver, BC, V6E 3X2
F: (604) 563-3199
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains certain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as“expect” or“proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions“may” or“will” occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of the manager at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.
© Copyright PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. All rights reserved. November 2026.
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