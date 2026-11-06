Pender Bond Universe Fund Wins Industry Recognition With LSEG Lipper Fund Award 2026 Canada

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. (“Pender”) is pleased to announce that the Pender Bond Universe Fund was recognized with a LSEG Lipper Fund Award 2026 Canada at the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada ceremony, which took place on November 5 at The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto. The fund was recognized as the best Global Corporate Fixed Income Fund in its category for the 3-year period. It is the second consecutive year the fund has won this award. The Pender Bond Universe Fund is an income fund with an investment grade focus that aims to preserve capital and generate returns through current income and capital appreciation. Emily Wheeler is the Portfolio Manager, alongside Geoff Castle, Lead Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income, and has managed the fund since its inception in January 2020. “We are honoured to receive this LSEG Lipper award,” said Emily Wheeler.“The recognition of our team's dedication to our clients' outcomes through the fundamental credit work we do daily and the process we have employed since inception is greatly appreciated.” The Pender Bond Universe Fund is part of Pender's platform of investment solutions, built to help our clients achieve their investment goals. It has a meaningful investment in the Pender Corporate Bond Fund.

1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year Since Inception Inception Date Pender Bond Universe Fund 0.8 % 7.6 % 3.4 % - 3.6 % January 2020 Pender Corporate Bond Fund 5.6 % 13.3 % 7.3 % 7.7 % 7.0 % June 2014



Source: PenderFund at October 30, 2026. All Pender performance data points and inception dates are for Class F of the funds. Other classes are available. Fees and performance may differ in those other classes. Standard Performance Information for the funds may be found at and

The awards are based on LSEG Lipper's methodology, available here.

About PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

Pender was founded in 2003 and is an independent, employee-owned investment firm located in Vancouver, British Columbia. Our goal is to protect and grow wealth for our investors over time. We have a talented investment team of expert analysts, security selectors and independent thinkers who actively manage a suite of differentiated investment funds, exploiting inefficient parts of the investing universe to achieve our goal. Please visit and read important disclosures at /disclaimer.

About LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

For more than 30 years and in over 17 countries worldwide, the highly-respected LSEG Lipper Awards have honoured funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers and focus the investment world on top-funds. The merit of the winners is based on entirely objective, quantitative criteria. This coupled with the unmatched depth of fund data, results in a unique level of prestige and ensures the award has lasting value. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology is the foundation of this prestigious award qualification, recognizing excellence in fund management. Find out more at .

Disclaimer

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, their accuracy is not guaranteed by LSEG Lipper.

Pender Bond Universe Fund Class F (US$) was awarded the LSEG Lipper Fund Award 2026 Canada, as the best Global Corporate Fixed Income Fund in its category for the 3-year period and calculation periods are through to the end of July 31, 2026. The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund as of July 31, 2026, are as follows: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years) 32 funds, N/A (5 years), N/A (10 years) .

For further information, please contact:

Melanie Moore

Vice President of Marketing, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

...

(604) 688-1511

Toll Free: (866) 377-4743

1066 West Hastings Street, Suite 1830, Vancouver, BC, V6E 3X2

F: (604) 563-3199

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as“expect” or“proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions“may” or“will” occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of the manager at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

© Copyright PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. All rights reserved. November 2026.