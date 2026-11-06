October Small Business Subchapter V Elections Increase 24% Year Over Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Total Bankruptcy Filings Increased 2%

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 280 Subchapter V elections within Chapter 11 filed during October 2026 increased 24% from the 225 filings in October 2025, according to data provided by Epiq AACER, the leading provider of US bankruptcy filing data.

Key October 2026 bankruptcy statistics include:



54,028 bankruptcy filings, a 2% increase from October 2025 (53,033).

51,266 individual bankruptcy filings, a 2% increase from October 2025 (50,170).

31,594 individual Chapter 7 filings, a 2% increase from October 2025 (31,057). 19,591 individual Chapter 13 filings, a 3% increase from October 2025 (18,999).



(Note that there were 22 business days in October 2025 compared to 21 in October 2026.)

“Despite one fewer business day this October, bankruptcy filings continued to climb. Sustained growth in Subchapter V elections shows more small businesses are turning to streamlined reorganization as cost pressures build,” said Michael Hunter, Vice President of Epiq AACER.“While the broader economy continues to grow, household budgets remain strained by high energy prices and elevated interest rate borrowing costs. We expect filing volumes to keep rising into 2027.”

Commercial filing activity from October 2026 includes:



2762 overall commercial filings, a 4% decrease from October 2025 (2863). 624 commercial Chapter 11 filings, a 2% decrease from October 2025 (634).



“Elevated costs, tight credit conditions, and geopolitical risks continue to provide challenging economic headwinds for small businesses and families,” said Amy Quackenboss, Executive Director at the American Bankruptcy Institute (ABI).“Congress recently passed legislation that would permanently increase the eligibility limits for both Subchapter V and Chapter 13, helping more small businesses and households access the restructuring tools they need to navigate these challenges.”

The bipartisan Bankruptcy Threshold Adjustment Act (H.R. 7730), sponsored by Rep. Ben Cline (R-Va.), passed the Senate on September 28 and was transmitted to the president on November 5 for his signature. It would permanently restore the Subchapter V debt eligibility limit to $7.5 million, reflecting the recommendations of ABI's Subchapter V Task Force. The legislation also would increase the Chapter 13 debt limit to $2.75 million and eliminate the distinction between secured and unsecured debt for eligibility purposes, consistent with reforms proposed by ABI's Commission on Consumer Bankruptcy. The Senate previously passed companion legislation, S. 3977, sponsored by Senators Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) and Dick Durbin (D-Ill.).

Comparing October 2026 numbers to the previous month's totals:



Subchapter V elections increased 3% from September's total of 273.

Total filings increased 3% from September's total of 52,310.

Individual filings increased 3% from September's total of 49,674.

Individual Chapter 7s increased 1% from September's total of 31,253.

Individual Chapter 13s increased 7% from September's total of 18,319.

Commercial filings increased 5% from September's total of 2636. Commercial Chapter 11 filings decreased 4% from September's total of 648.



ABI partners with Epiq Bankruptcy to provide the most current bankruptcy filing data for analysts, researchers, and members of the news media. Epiq Bankruptcy is the leading provider of data, technology, and services for companies operating in the business of bankruptcy. Its Bankruptcy Analytics subscription service provides on-demand access to the industry's most dynamic bankruptcy data, updated daily. Learn more.

Epiq, an AI technology and services leader, takes on large-scale and complex tasks for corporations, law firms, and the courts by integrating people, process, technology, and data intelligence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline legal, compliance, and settlement administration workflows to drive efficiency, minimize risk, and improve cost savings. With a presence in 18 countries, our values define who we are and how we partner with clients and communities. Learn how Epiq and its 4000 people worldwide create meaningful change at epiqglobal.com.ABI is the largest multi-disciplinary, nonpartisan organization dedicated to research and education on matters related to insolvency. ABI was founded in 1982 to provide Congress and the public with unbiased analysis of bankruptcy issues. The ABI membership includes nearly 10,000 attorneys, accountants, bankers, judges, professors, lenders, turnaround specialists, and other bankruptcy professionals, providing a forum for the exchange of ideas and information. For additional information on ABI, visit . For additional conference information, visit

Press Contacts

John Lute

Senior Director, Marketing, Epiq

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John Hartgen

Public Affairs Officer, ABI

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