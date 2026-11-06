Data Center Fire Suppression Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Industry Forecast, 2026-2036 AI Infrastructure And Water Mist Adoption Drive 8.1% CAGR To $3.83 Billion By 2036

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Data Center Fire Suppression Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added tooffering.

According to the report, the global data center fire suppression systems market is projected to reach USD 3.83 billion by 2036, up from USD 1.76 billion in 2026. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period (2026-2036), supported by accelerating data center construction, rising rack power densities associated with AI GPU deployments, and increasingly stringent fire safety regulations and insurance requirements.

Global investment in hyperscale, colocation, enterprise, and edge computing infrastructure is generating sustained demand for new-build and retrofit fire suppression systems. As AI workloads increase equipment density and heat generation, data center operators are prioritizing advanced detection and targeted suppression technologies that can protect critical infrastructure while minimizing operational disruption and equipment damage.

High installation costs and restrictions on high-GWP fluorinated agents continue to affect purchasing decisions. However, hybrid suppression architectures designed to address lithium-ion battery thermal runaway, along with compact modular systems for edge and micro data centers, are creating significant opportunities for technology providers, fire protection specialists, and system integrators.

Data Center Fire Suppression Systems Market Segmentation

The report analyzes the market by system type, detection technology, deployment level, data center type, end use, and geography. System types include clean agent systems, water-based systems, CO2 systems, and aerosol-based systems. Clean agent technologies covered include FM-200/HFC-227ea, Novec 1230/FK-5-1-12, and inert gas systems, while water-based technologies include pre-action sprinklers and high-pressure water mist.

Detection technologies assessed include VESDA/aspirating smoke detection, ionization smoke detection, photoelectric smoke detection, heat detection, and flame detection. Deployment levels comprise room/hall level, rack/cabinet level, and building level installations. The analysis also covers hyperscale, colocation, enterprise, and edge & micro data centers across IT & telecom, BFSI, government & defense, healthcare, energy & utilities, retail & e-commerce, and other end uses.

System Type and Deployment Trends

Clean agent systems are expected to hold the largest market share in 2026, reflecting their continued use in environments containing sensitive electronic equipment. Water mist systems are projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period as operators adopt high-pressure water mist solutions in response to environmental compliance requirements and lithium-ion battery fire risks.

Room/hall level systems are anticipated to account for the largest deployment share in 2026, supported by their widespread use in large data halls. Rack/cabinet level systems are expected to post the fastest growth as high-density AI GPU configurations increase demand for localized fire detection and rapid, targeted suppression.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is expected to lead the global data center fire suppression systems market in 2026. Its position is supported by a high concentration of hyperscale and colocation facilities, ongoing capacity expansion, and fire safety requirements aligned with NFPA 75 and NFPA 76 standards.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth through 2036. Expanding data center capacity across China, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, and Southeast Asia is driving procurement of advanced fire protection infrastructure. The continued development of regional fire safety frameworks is also expected to support market adoption.

Europe remains an important market due to sustainability mandates, the EU F-Gas regulation, and continued investment in major data center hubs in Germany, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The report also evaluates opportunities in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa, including Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the global market include Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International plc, Siemens AG, Carrier Global Corporation, Eaton Corporation plc, Fike Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Minimax Viking Group, ORR Protection Systems, Halma plc, Hochiki Corporation, Nohmi Bosai Ltd., Kidde Fire Systems, SEM-SAFE, and Securiton AG.

The report evaluates market revenue, historical and projected growth, demand drivers, competitive positioning, product offerings, and recent strategic developments. It also identifies high-growth opportunities by system type, detection technology, deployment level, data center type, end-use sector, country, and region, providing market participants with insight into the technologies and geographic markets expected to generate the strongest commercial traction through 2036.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900