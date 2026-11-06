LECTRA: Continuation of the share buyback program

Press Release

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Continuation of the share buyback program



Paris, November 6, 2026,

As part of its share buyback program launched on May 5, 2026, and amended on August 31, 2026, Lectra announces that it has entrusted Natixis with a new mandate to acquire its own shares. The mandate will start on November 9, 2026, for a maximum amount of €14,044,635, including the €1,544,635 remaining unused under the previous mandate.

This program is being implemented under the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of April 29, 2026.

Information regarding transactions conducted on the Company's shares under this share buyback program will be published in accordance with applicable regulations and will be available on , under the Investors / Regulated information section.