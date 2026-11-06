DEWM Delivers First Darts To U.S. Army, Expands Footprint Across Air Force Ranges In The U.S. And Europe

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NICEVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Disruptive Electronic Warfare Machines (DEWM ), the leading electronic warfare (EW) attritable assets company, has completed three new deliveries of DARTs (DEWM's Attritable Radar Target), including the company's first deliveries to the U.S. Army.The latest deliveries include:- The Joint Forces Training Center (JFTC) at Camp Shelby, MS- The Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) in Hohenfels, Germany- The 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath, United Kingdom- The 266th Range Squadron at Mountain Home Air Force Base, IdahoThe JFTC and JMRC deliveries mark DART 's move beyond the fighter community. As the Army's combat training centers in Southeast US and in Europe, JFTC and JMRC will employ DART for helicopter aircrew training and to train soldiers on the Terrestrial Layer System (TLS) Manpack, the Army's dismounted electronic warfare system. The delivery gives rotational units live, realistic emitters to detect and react to in the field, rather than relying on simulation alone.At RAF Lakenheath, the 48th Fighter Wing has expanded its existing DART inventory to seven systems across multiple variants, supporting F-35 training for the U.S. Air Force's only F-35 wing in Europe. The expansion follows the wing's earlier DART integration and reflects continued demand for affordable, relocatable emitters that can keep pace with 5th-generation training requirements.At Mountain Home AFB, the 266th Range Squadron – the Idaho Air National Guard unit that controls and maintains threat emitter sites across the roughly 7,400-square-mile Mountain Home Range Complex – has received its first DARTs to support both 4th- and 5th-generation fighter training."The threat our warfighters will face is dense, mobile and everywhere at once, and their training has to look the same whether they're flying an F-35, a Strike Eagle or a helicopter, or carrying a manpack on the ground," said David "TESLA" Coyle, DEWM's CEO. "Delivering to the Army for the first time, alongside our Air Force partners at Lakenheath and Mountain Home, shows that the need for realistic, affordable threat replication runs across the entire joint force."Unlike traditional large emitters that are immobile and expensive, DART is an attritable surface-to-air threat emitter used on ranges throughout the world. Each system deploys in under six minutes, operates remotely via LTE or Starlink, and fits in a single Pelican case. Multiple units can be deployed simultaneously to generate the dense, unpredictable IADS environment that defines real-world contested airspace.

Clark Haymond

DEWM

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DEWM Delivers First DARTs to U.S. Army, Expands Footprint Across Air Force Ranges in the U.S. and Europe News Provided By DEWM November 06, 2026, 17:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Military Industry



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