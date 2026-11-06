Sonitor Wins Gold In 2026 Merit Healthcare Awards For Best Healthcare Management Solution

The Sonitor Location Intelligence platform built for healthcare.

Matt Crane, Group CEO of Sonitor is leading the way for expansion and growth.

Recognition highlights SonitorONETM enterprise location intelligence platform and the company's leadership in advancing intelligent healthcare operations

- Matt Crane, Group CEOORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sonitor, Inc., a global healthcare technology company based in the U.S. and Norway and specializing in location intelligence, today announced that it has been named a Gold winner for Best Healthcare Management Solution in the HealthTech category of the 2026 Merit Healthcare Awards. The recognition honors Sonitor's leadership in advancing precision location technologies and its innovative SonitorONETM end-to-end platform for location intelligence, which helps healthcare organizations transform accurate, real-time location data into actionable intelligence that improves clinical and operational performance.The Merit Healthcare Awards recognize organizations making meaningful contributions to healthcare through innovation, technology and industry leadership. Winners are selected by a panel of industry executives, journalists, consultants and other professionals.As hospitals and health systems navigate workforce shortages, rising costs and increasing operational complexity, real-time visibility into patients, staff, equipment and other critical resources has become essential to improving efficiency and care delivery. Sonitor addresses these challenges by moving beyond traditional real-time location systems (RTLS) and asset tracking to deliver enterprise-wide location intelligence that connects people, resources and workflows."Healthcare organizations don't just need to know where their resources are. They need accurate, reliable data that helps them understand what's happening across their facilities and take meaningful action," said Matt Crane, Group CEO, Sonitor. "Winning Gold in the Merit Healthcare Awards is a tremendous recognition of our team's commitment to innovation and our vision for SonitorONE. As healthcare increasingly embraces AI, automation and predictive analytics, precise, real-time location intelligence will be fundamental to creating smarter, safer and more efficient healthcare environments."Founded in 1997 as a Norwegian technology company, Sonitor has spent nearly three decades pioneering healthcare location intelligence. With more than 200 patents for precision ultrasound technology, the company has established a foundation of innovation focused on delivering the accuracy and reliability required for complex healthcare environments.Sonitor's leadership has also earned Best in KLASawards in both 2024 and 2026, reinforcing its commitment to delivering technology that meets the evolving needs of healthcare organizations.Building on this heritage, SonitorONE unifies precision location technologies, intelligent software applications and workflow automation capabilities into a scalable, interoperable platform. The solution enables healthcare organizations to address a broad range of operational priorities, including asset and inventory management, patient flow, staff and patient safety, infection prevention, specimen tracking and workflow optimization.Unlike disconnected, single-purpose tracking solutions, SonitorONE provides a unified approach to enterprise location intelligence, enabling hospitals to expand capabilities across departments and facilities as their needs evolve. Its flexible architecture integrates multiple locating technologies, including Ultrasound, Bluetooth Low Energy, RFID and GPS, allowing healthcare organizations to align location precision with specific clinical and operational requirements.The platform also helps establish the contextual data foundation needed to support emerging applications of artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and intelligent workflow automation. By connecting location intelligence with existing healthcare IT systems, Sonitor enables organizations to better understand how resources move, identify operational bottlenecks and make more informed decisions.Today, Sonitor serves healthcare organizations across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Australia and Pacific countries, combining its Norwegian technology heritage with a growing international presence. With more than 300 hospital and clinic deployments worldwide and over one million RTLS tags deployed, the company continues to advance its vision of connected, intelligent healthcare operations.The Gold Merit Healthcare Award adds to Sonitor's growing recognition for innovation and underscores its commitment to helping healthcare organizations create safer, more efficient and better-connected care environments.About Sonitor, Inc.Sonitor, Inc. is a global healthcare technology company focused on transforming precise, accurate, real-time location data into actionable operational intelligence. Founded as a Norwegian technology company, Sonitor maintains important R&D and operational capabilities in Norway while serving healthcare organizations across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Australia, and Pacific countries. With more than 200 patents for precision ultrasound technology and Best in KLASrecognition in 2024 and 2026, Sonitor brings nearly three decades of innovation to healthcare location intelligence. The SonitorONETM end-to-end platform for location intelligence combines the highest-accuracy location technology, real-time data, and a flexible, healthcare-focused platform to support complex healthcare organizations across a growing range of use cases. For more information, visit .About the Merit AwardsEstablished in 2022, the Merit Awards recognize outstanding achievements and innovations across global industries, including healthcare, technology and business. The awards honor organizations contributing to industry advancement, with Gold, Silver and Bronze recognition across multiple categories. For more information, visit .Media Inquiries:

Tina Payne Hunt

Sonitor, Inc.

+1 615-498-1500

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Sonitor Wins Gold in 2026 Merit Healthcare Awards for Best Healthcare Management Solution News Provided By Sonitor November 06, 2026, 17:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.