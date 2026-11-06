GIVING A SMILE FOUNDATION Hosts 2Nd Annual Smile Under The Stars Charity Gala In Beverly Hills With Emcee Kelsey Grammer

The Doctors of Rifkin Raanan

Kelsey Grammer As Master of Ceremonies (2025)

The Calling - 2026 Musical Headliner

Presented By Rifkin Raanan Dentistry, The Gala Will Honor Robert And Linell Shapiro, With A Special Headlining Musical Performance By The Calling

- Justin Raanan, DDS MMSc

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The 2nd Annual Smile Under The Stars Charity Fundraising Gala Presented by Rifkin Raanan Dentistry and hosted by Kelsey Grammer, to benefit Giving A Smile Foundation, will be taking place November 12, 2026, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills and is set to honor Robert Shapiro and Linell Shapiro.

The Foundation is honored to welcome back Kelsey Grammer as Master of Ceremonies, and a special headlining performance by The Calling, honoring Robert and Linell Shapiro.

The Smile Under The Stars gala directly supports the creation and operation of their permanent clinic-ensuring no child or young adult is turned away due to financial hardship. Proceeds will fund advanced dental treatments, preventive education, and the expansion of vital oral-health resources for vulnerable young people throughout Los Angeles, through the clinic itself. Guests will help lay the groundwork for a permanent, no-cost dental clinic that will bring healthier futures, and brighter smiles, to thousands of young people in Los Angeles. The Giving A Smile Foundation warmly invites the community to join this important initiative. Together, they can ensure that every young person receives the dental care they deserve, regardless of their financial circumstances.

The Calling is a multi-Platinum Los Angeles trio known for uplifting music and global hits. With over 10 million albums sold, billions of streams, and sold-out performances worldwide, the band is best known for their iconic hit“Wherever You Will Go,” which reached the Billboard Hot 100 Top 5 and was named Billboard's No. 1 Adult Pop Song of the Decade. Following the success of albums Camino Palmero and Two, the band returned in 2026 with their highly anticipated third album, Before the World Turns to Dust, featuring the single“Dust.”

Robert and Linell Shapiro are dedicated philanthropists whose compassion and commitment have transformed countless young lives. Following the heartbreaking loss of their son, Brent, in 2005, they established the Brent Shapiro Foundation for Drug Prevention, turning personal tragedy into a powerful mission of hope, education, and prevention. Through their impactful Brent's Club program, they have empowered thousands of young people to make healthy choices and build brighter futures.

"In addition to building our first stand-alone year-round dental clinic, the Giving A Smile Foundation is raising funds to launch two fully equipped mobile dental units that will bring free, high-quality care directly into underserved communities. These mobile clinics will allow us to reach children and young adults where they are, removing barriers to treatment and expanding our impact across Los Angeles." - Justin Raanan, DDS MMSc

The Giving A Smile Foundation is proud to honor Robert and Linell for their extraordinary contributions to youth wellness and their lasting legacy of service. The Foundation is especially excited to celebrate its new partnership with the Shapiros, bringing essential dental care to the young people they so passionately support.

About The Giving A Smile Foundation

The Giving A Smile Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to providing quality dental care to underserved children and young adults. Guided by compassion, equity, and community partnership, the Foundation removes barriers to oral health through essential treatment, preventive education, and year-round resources for vulnerable youth across Los Angeles.

For more information on tables and tickets, and ways to support, please visit: gala and follow on social media at @givingasmile on Instagram.

Press Contact: Alexandra Lasky

The Influence

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

GIVING A SMILE FOUNDATION Hosts 2nd Annual Smile Under The Stars Charity Gala In Beverly Hills With Emcee Kelsey Grammer News Provided By The Influence. November 06, 2026, 17:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, International Organizations, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media...



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.