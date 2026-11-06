Expert Webcast To Host Live Video Roundtable: Trends And Transactions In Latin America M&A And Private Equity

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Upcoming Complimentary Live Roundtable on Latin America M&A and Private Equity with Leading Dealmakers in Latam

- Anna Spektor, Founder & CEO, Expert WebcastASPEN, CO, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Expert Webcast, a leading professional digital media platform, today announced it will host an upcoming live webcast“Trends and Transactions in Latin America M&A and Private Equity” on November 12, 2026 at 11AM-12PM PT / 2PM-3PM ET. Latin America M&A market is driven by larger deals, as acquirers target more mature strategic assets, with the United States being the largest investor in the region. The panel will discuss deal opportunities by region and industry, such as energy and infrastructure, fintech, technology and AI and other sectors, recent notable mega deals, deal structures and risk transfer and mitigation with insurance. There will also be a live Q&A.“I am excited to moderate this roundtable given the growing investor interest in the region, corporate consolidation and increasing growth equity opportunities across industry lines and geographies,” said Alex Kasdan, Senior Managing Director and Head of Restructuring Practice at DelMorgan & Co. and Managing Partner of Expert Webcast.“We look forward to producing this timely discussion focused on cross-border M&A and private equity for our growing audiences in the United States and abroad,” added Anna Spektor, Founder and CEO of Expert Webcast.Webinar Details at a Glance:* What: Trends and Transactions in Latin America M&A and Private Equity* When: Thursday, November 12, 2026, 11AM-12PM PT / 2PM-3PM ET* Where: Online - Zoom and Livestream* Cost: Free to attend (registration required)* Registration: /programs/trends-and-transactions-in-latin-america-ma-and-private-equityFeatured Speakers and Sponsors:* Paola Lozano, Co-Chair for Latin America, Partner, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP* Alex Connelly, Head of Cross-Border, Lockton* Manuel Andrés Giner, Managing Director, Euclid Transactional* Selene Espinosa, Partner, Holland & Knight LLP* Andre Bueno, Partner, RSM BrazilAbout Expert WebcastExpert Webcast is a leading multimedia platform which produces and hosts live video webcasts, roundtable discussions and interviews focusing on mergers and acquisitions, bankruptcy and restructuring, and corporate finance. For more information, visit .Media Contact:Anna SpektorCEO, Expert WebcastPhone: +1 310-995-6579Email:...Website:

Alex Kasdan

Expert Webcast

+1 310-980-1718

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Expert Webcast to Host Live Video Roundtable: Trends and Transactions in Latin America M&A and Private Equity News Provided By Expert Webcast November 06, 2026, 17:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Law



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