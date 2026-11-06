Vyrian: Packaging Bottlenecks Are Now Stretching Analog And Power Lead Times

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Vyrian's in-house testing laboratory in Houston, Texas

AI demand is absorbing chip packaging capacity. The parts feeling it now are the analog, power and industrial components that keep production lines running.

- Sath Sivasothy, VP of Sales, Vyrian Inc, TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Most shortage coverage this year has focused on memory. The constraint many buyers are now running into sits further down the supply chain, in packaging, substrates and outsourced assembly and test (OSAT). AI processors use large, complex substrates and advanced packaging. That work is taking back-end capacity that analog, power management, MCU and industrial parts also depend on.Supplier data from the past two months:- On October 20, Unimicron Chairman S.C. Chien said lead times have lengthened for more than 80 percent of the company's key equipment, with some tools now at 30 months. He warned that critical materials, including ABF, could face a 20 percent shortfall in 2027.- TrendForce data from September put ABF substrate lead times at 48 to 56 weeks, against about 12 weeks in a balanced market.- On its October 21 earnings call, Texas Instruments said lead times have moved higher and that it is receiving less capacity from its OSAT partners than it wants. On October 29, STMicroelectronics said demand remains well above supply.These parts go into industrial controls, automotive systems, medical equipment and infrastructure, often on long product lifecycles where a redesign is not an option. That is where Vyrian Incorporated works. As an independent distributor of hard-to-find, obsolete and allocation-constrained components, Vyrian locates parts that standard channels cannot deliver on time. It then tests them in its ANAB-accredited in-house testing laboratory before they ship."The market has spent two years talking about memory and AI accelerators. What is disrupting customer builds right now is the squeeze on packaging and substrates. Analog and power parts that were in stock or quoted at 12 to 16 weeks are stretching, because OSAT capacity is going to AI first. That is the shortage most of our customers are feeling today," said Sath Sivasothy, VP of Sales at Vyrian Inc.For more information, contact us directly.About VyrianVyrian Inc. is an independent distributor of hard-to-find, obsolete and allocation-constrained electronic components. The company serves OEMs, EMS providers and government customers, with sourcing and in-house quality testing under one roof.

Audrey Sivasothy

Vyrian Inc.

+1 281 404 3428

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Vyrian: Packaging bottlenecks are now stretching analog and power lead times News Provided By Partstack Corporation November 06, 2026, 17:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Technology



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