Autoland Jax With Its Commitment To Charitable Initiatives, Congratulates The Winner Of The Fiat 500 Grand Prize

Kristina - Happy winner of Fiat 500 gaining the keys from Autoland CEO

Autoland Jax Dealership Stand at the Fall Festival, 2026

Fall Festival celebration summary, and the happy winner of the grand prize, Fiat 500, disclosured to the wide public.

- Andre Zaharchenya, owner and CEO of Autoland Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As previously announced, a prize draw took place during Elevation Community School's Autumn Festival on Saturday, October 24, at 2636 New Berlin Road in Jacksonville. The event brought families, students, and neighbors together for enjoyment of autumn activities, live music, food, crafts, and community celebration - and one lucky attendee drove home in a Fiat 500, generously donated by the Autoland Jacksonville used car dealership as the main prize. And now, the winner is to be disclosured to the wide public.

A day of community and celebration

Elevation Community School has hosted its pumpkin patch and Fall Festival as a welcoming seasonal tradition for Jacksonville families. This year's event was especially successful, with organizers reporting the largest visitor turnout since the tradition began in 2009.

The Fall Festival ran from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and offered free admission, along with a wide range of family-friendly activities. Guests enjoyed a western-themed escape room, children's train rides, face painting, games, crafts, photo booths, prizes, and a bounce house. Local folk musicians performed throughout the day, while families explored vendor stands, enjoyed fresh grilled food, and sipped coffee from Cup of Jobe.

Autoland Jacksonville's stand added an extra highlight to the festival. Alongside the Fiat 500 grand prize, the dealership displayed a striking yellow Corvette Z51, inviting guests to stop by, take photos, and learn more about the dealership's charitable and community involvement.

The pumpkin patch remained a favorite destination for photos and seasonal memories. Visitors could purchase decorative souvenir pumpkins or standard pumpkins, supporting the school's community-focused programming while taking home a piece of the fall celebration memories.

For Autoland, the donation was part of a broader and ongoing commitment to charitable initiatives across the Jacksonville community. The dealership regularly supports local organizations, family-focused events, and neighborhood programs that make a meaningful difference in people's lives.

Its partnership with Elevation Community School reflects a simple belief: when local businesses invest in their communities, families and neighborhoods grow stronger together.

Fall Festival celebrations and the main prize winner: Kristina

The raffle was moderated by Elevation Community School administrative staff with the help of volunteers. A total of 128 participants purchased raffle tickets between October 15 and October 24, with the top supporter purchasing 70 tickets. Every ticket was placed into a single clear draw box, which was mixed in front of the crowd to ensure a fair and transparent drawing.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., three volunteers each selected one winning ticket on stage, in front of festival guests. The moment brought cheers from the crowd as the grand-prize winner was announced: Kristina, a parent at Elevation Community School and a local stay-at-home mom. Andrey Zaharchenya, owner and CEO of Autoland Jacksonville, presented Kristina with the keys to a yellow Fiat 500.

“Congratulations to Kristina and thank you to every family, volunteer, vendor, and community member who purchased a ticket, attended the festival, or helped bring the day to life. Your participation supported Elevation Community School's charitable initiative and helped create a memorable experience for families throughout Jacksonville. Autoland is proud to support an event that brings families together, supports local charity organizations, and makes fall festivities accessible to everyone,” said Mr. Zaharchenya.

More ways to give back

The Fiat 500 was the centerpiece of the raffle, but it was not the only prize. Additional winners received a full family photoshoot from Brittney Lee Photography and a residential pressure washing service from State Line Pressure Washing. The variety of prizes reflected the generosity of local businesses and the shared goal of making the festival special for more members of the community.

Autoland Jacksonville's involvement in the Fall Festival is one example of its broader charitable engagement and regular support the company provides to the charitable funds, children hostels, and public schools. The dealership believes that community support should extend beyond the showroom, whether through event sponsorships, donations or participation in initiatives that help Jacksonville families and neighbors thrive.



About Autoland Jacksonville

Autoland Jacksonville, established in 2019, is a family-operated used car dealership serving citizens throughout Jacksonville and nearby Florida communities. The company is recognized by CarGurus as a top-rated dealer and holds a 4.8-star Google rating based on more than 1,000 customer reviews. It maintains an extensive inventory of more than 300 quality pre-owned vehicles, provides high-quality auto repair and maintenance services to individuals and businesses, supports customers via flexible car financing programs, and participates in the public initiatives to support the local society.

Andre Zaharchenya

Autoland Jax Corp

+1 904-209-9584

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Autoland Jax with Its Commitment to Charitable Initiatives, Congratulates the Winner of the Fiat 500 Grand Prize News Provided By Open Word Media November 06, 2026, 17:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Human Rights, Travel & Tourism Industry



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