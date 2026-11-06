Boronate Affinity Tests Market Report Analyzes Market Trends, Segment Details, And Business Approaches

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Boronate Affinity Tests Market

The Business Research Company's Boronate Affinity Tests Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The boronate affinity tests market has witnessed significant growth recently, driven by advances in healthcare diagnostics and research. With rising demand for precision testing and innovative technologies, this market is set to continue expanding steadily in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, key drivers influencing growth, leading regional players, and future trends shaping this sector.

Steady Growth Predicted for the Boronate Affinity Tests Market Size

The boronate affinity tests market has seen robust expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $3.81 billion in 2025 to $4.19 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The market's past growth has been fueled by a rising prevalence of diabetes diagnostics, growing proteomics research, increased pharmaceutical research and development investment, broader adoption of affinity chromatography techniques, and the expanding use of biomarker-based testing methods.

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Looking ahead, the boronate affinity tests market is expected to maintain this strong trajectory, reaching $6.08 billion by 2030 with a slightly adjusted CAGR of 9.8%. This forecasted growth is attributed to the increasing need for precision diagnostics, growing use of automated laboratory workflows, an intensified focus on early disease detection, expanding personalized medicine research, and improved integration of advanced analytical technologies. Key trends anticipated during this period include greater adoption of boronate-based glycoprotein analysis, rising demand for highly specific affinity assays, widespread use of automated boronate affinity instruments, expanded applications in drug discovery, and a stronger emphasis on high-throughput testing processes.

Understanding Boronate Affinity Tests and Their Applications

Boronate affinity tests analyze the interactions between boron-containing compounds and molecules that possess diol or cis-diol functional groups. This unique characteristic allows boronate esters to form reversible covalent bonds with diol groups, which is valuable for studying proteins, carbohydrates, and facilitating drug development. These tests have become essential tools across various biochemical and pharmaceutical research fields.

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How the Rising Diabetes Epidemic Fuels Market Demand

The expanding diabetic population is a major factor propelling growth in the boronate affinity tests market. Diabetes, a chronic condition marked by elevated blood glucose levels due to insufficient insulin production or use, is becoming more common. Poor dietary habits-such as high intake of processed foods and sugary beverages-as well as sedentary lifestyles contribute heavily to this increase. Additionally, aging populations and genetic predisposition due to family history heighten the risk of developing diabetes. Boronate affinity tests play a crucial role in diabetes management by accurately measuring glycated proteins, offering reliable indicators of long-term blood sugar control. For example, data released in June 2023 by The Lancet projects global diabetes cases to reach 1.3 billion by 2050, underscoring the growing need for these diagnostic tests.

Increasing Importance of Personalized Medicine in Market Growth

Another significant growth driver for the boronate affinity tests market is the rising focus on personalized medicine. This healthcare approach customizes treatment based on an individual's genetic makeup, environmental factors, and lifestyle, aiming to improve patient outcomes. Advances in understanding genetic variation, coupled with innovations in diagnostics, bioinformatics, and precision medicine technologies, are accelerating this trend. Within personalized medicine, boronate affinity tests allow for precise monitoring of glycation levels, which supports tailored management and treatment of diabetes and other conditions. For instance, the Personalized Medicine Coalition reported in February 2024 that the FDA approved 16 new personalized therapies for rare diseases in 2023, a significant increase from six approvals in 2022. These include seven cancer-specific drugs and three targeting various other diseases, highlighting how personalized treatment drives demand for advanced diagnostic testing.

Regional Overview Highlighting Market Leaders and Growth Areas

In 2025, North America was the leading region in the boronate affinity tests market, holding the largest market share. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period. The market analysis covers key territories including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics moving forward.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Boronate Affinity Tests Market Report Analyzes Market Trends, Segment Details, and Business Approaches News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 06, 2026, 17:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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