Isla Aguada Glamping Co. Introduces Regenerative Expedition Hospitality On Campeche's Wild Sunset Coast

Architectural rendering of Isla Aguada Glamping Co.'s planned beachfront ecotourism retreat in Campeche, Mexico, bringing together luxury accommodations and regenerative design between the Gulf of Mexico and Laguna de Términos.

Reservations are now open for 50-accommodation beachfront ecotourism retreat, where the Gulf of Mexico meets the jungle Opening late 2027.

- MayaRoyale Holding GroupHALLANDALE BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ISLA AGUADA, Mexico - Founding reservations are underway at Isla Aguada Glamping Co., a luxury beachfront ecotourism retreat planned for the coast of Campeche, with the Gulf of Mexico in front, Laguna de Términos behind and jungle in between. The retreat will feature 40 Jungle Tents and 10 Jungle Suites within an 8km jungle corridor. Opening is planned for late 2027. Founding places remain available with a $50 deposit at islaglamping.The project is designed for travelers seeking a more personal alternative to conventional resorts, combining private accommodations with nature, wellness and exploration of the Maya world.“The people we built this for have been everywhere,” said MayaRoyale Holding Group, the developer of Isla Aguada Glamping Co.“What they can't find is a place that feels like nobody got there first. So we started with the land. Each tent is placed around the existing canopy. The jungle decided the layout, not us.”A resort shaped by the jungle.Accommodations will sit on elevated platforms among the trees, with Carrara marble floors, accordion glass doors and private shower pavilions. Tent clusters will have guest services huts with personal concierges. All Tent and Suite accommodations will include a dedicated 24-hour butler service. Private in-tent dining is available and private group dining is available on our Jungle or Beach Towers.Before arrival, guests will complete a preferences form to help personalize their stay. A local cultural guardian will lead a copal welcome ceremony.Two bodies of water, one stay The Gulf is our front yard. Laguna de Términos is our backyard. This internationally protected Ramsar wetland encompasses mangroves, wetlands and tropical forests, with a reported 1,468 animal species and approximately 374 plant species. The wider region also includes Pantanos de Centla, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve-part of southern Mexico's extraordinary natural heritage. The Gulf shoreline will offer swimming and private beach cabanas, while guided kayaking will explore the lagoon. MayaRoyale Holding Group describes the property's beach as naturally sargassum-free, attributing this to local geography and ocean-current patterns.Mas'Tul: dining and live entertainmentThe planned Mas'Tul Beach Club Bar & Grill will occupy a circular, two-storey thatched pavilion on the Gulf shoreline. Its entertainment programme will combine fire dancers, drummers and a Latin big band from Thursday through Saturday, with acoustic sets and jazz on other evenings. The kitchen will emphasize farm-to-fork dining and locally caught seafood.Je'Lel Spa's planned programme will draw on Maya healing traditions, combining restorative rituals, body treatments, massage and botanical therapies with sunrise beach yoga. Guests will receive The Return Journey, a complimentary 60-minute arrival ritual comprising four 15-minute circuits. Together, these experiences will bring the region's cultural heritage into the retreat's approach to rest, renewal and wellbeing.“We want guests to have real time to rest and to feel looked after with genuine attention,” MayaRoyale Holding Group said.“Everything about the stay is designed to help people slow down.”Exploration and regenerative designSmall-group expeditions will explore Maya heritage, including Calakmul and Edzná, alongside cenote swims and nature experiences. The resort is planned to operate on 100% solar power, generate freshwater from atmospheric humidity and grow produce on an on-site organic farm, with elevated structures and walkways designed for zero vegetation clearance. Composting organic waste will return nutrients to the land. A portion of each booking will support a sea turtle rescue and release hospital.Designed for travelers drawn to the understated luxury of retreats such as Aman Resorts, Isla Aguada will offer an intimate escape along a wild, secluded beachfront. Thoughtfully curated beach experiences and calm, pool-like waters on tranquil days will invite guests to slow down, swim and reconnect with nature.Getting there and availabilityAirport transfers are planned from Mérida International Airport, approximately two and a half hours away, and Ciudad del Carmen International Airport, approximately 45 minutes away, with refreshments on board.About Isla Aguada Glamping Co.Founded by MayaRoyale Holding Group, Isla Aguada Glamping Co. is a planned luxury beachfront ecotourism retreat in Isla Aguada, Campeche, Mexico. Its Regenerative Expedition Hospitality concept brings together private accommodations, wellness, dining and guided expeditions. Its guiding idea: where the jungle meets the sea.Media contactMayaRoyale Holding GroupIsla Aguada Glamping Co....+13056995102

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Isla Aguada Glamping Co. - Regenerative Expedition Hospitality on Campeche's Wild Sunset Coast

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Isla Aguada Glamping Co. Introduces Regenerative Expedition Hospitality on Campeche's Wild Sunset Coast News Provided By MayaRoyale Holding Group November 06, 2026, 17:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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