Tripura Ashabari Attack: Eight More Arrested In BSF Assault Case

Ashabari Attack Case Update

In a major development in the Ashabari attack case in Tripura's Sepahijala district, a court on Thursday sent eight more accused to eight days' judicial custody in connection with the alleged assault on Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and snatching of a service weapon at Boxanagar. Police from Kalamchoura Police Station arrested the eight accused on Wednesday night and produced them before the Sepahijala District and Sessions Court on Thursday. With the latest arrests, the total number of people arrested in the case has reached 18. Earlier, on November 3, police had arrested 10 people, including seven men and three women, in connection with the incident.

Public Prosecutor Gautam Gir said the court had granted the police custody prayer, expressing confidence that further investigation would help establish the sequence of events and ensure that those involved face justice.

Official Response and Investigation

Speaking to ANI, Tripura Police Inspector General (Law and Order) Ipper Manchak said police had taken immediate cognisance of the November 2 incident and were pursuing the investigation based on evidence. "On the 2nd of this month, some local people misbehaved with and assaulted the BSF staff of the Ashabari BOP. Taking cognisance of the incident, the police took immediate action. On the first day, 10 people were arrested -- comprising three women and seven men -- and yesterday, eight more people were arrested, bringing the total number of arrests so far to 18. Including those named in the FIR and their accomplices, we are scrutinising everyone and making arrests strictly based on evidence," Manchak told ANI.

Smuggling Links Under Investigation

The senior police officer pointed towards the alleged smuggling network operating along the international border, stating that the proximity of human settlements to the border was being exploited by smugglers to transport small consignments. He said BSF personnel had been maintaining vigilant border surveillance with the assistance of CCTV cameras and other technological systems. Referring to the incident preceding the attack, he said BSF personnel had received information from their control centre about suspicious movement detected on CCTV footage and had immediately intervened.

Manchak also linked the growing frustration among alleged smuggling networks to sustained anti-drug operations in Sepahijala district over the past two to three years. According to him, coordinated operations by Tripura Police, BSF, Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and CRPF had resulted in the destruction of nearly six crore cannabis plants, causing substantial financial losses to those involved in the illegal trade. He alleged that the attack could have been the result of frustration among elements associated with smuggling activities and suggested that people orchestrating the violence from behind the scenes were also under the scanner. "Anyone else supporting them will also certainly be arrested," the IG said, assuring that the investigation would continue to identify all those involved.

Border Security Focus

The incident has brought renewed focus on border security and the government's sustained efforts to curb smuggling, narcotics-related activities and organised criminal networks in border areas. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, the Tripura government has been emphasising a zero-tolerance approach towards crime, strengthening law enforcement coordination and ensuring that incidents threatening the security of personnel and public order are dealt with firmly in accordance with the law. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)