US Attorney For Southern District Of Florida Jason Quinones Resigns

US Attorney Jason Reding Quiñones Resigns

Attorney General Acknowledges Resignation

Jason Reding Quiñones, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, has surprisingly announced his resignation on Friday, which he said is effective immediately. In a statement posted on X confirming his departure, Quinones reflected on his career in public service and expressed gratitude to President Donald Trump and his colleagues. "I submitted my resignation to the President as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, effective today," Quiñones stated. Looking back on his career across military and legal sectors, Quiñones emphasised the personal significance of his role leading the federal prosecutor's office in his home state. "From serving our Nation in uniform to serving at the Department of Justice and on the bench, public service has been the honour of my lifetime. But leading the U.S. Attorney's Office in my home district has been especially meaningful," Quiñones said. He expressed appreciation for President Trump's trust and lauded the personnel in his district for their dedication to law enforcement. "I am grateful to President Trump for his trust and to the extraordinary men and women of the great Southern District of Florida for their dedication, friendship, and unwavering commitment to justice and the rule of law," Quiñones stated. "It has been the privilege of a lifetime to serve alongside them and our law enforcement officers who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe." Concluding his announcement, Quiñones added, "I leave with immense pride in what we accomplished together and profound gratitude for the opportunity to serve our great Nation."

US Midterm Election Results Overview

Meanwhile, US Attorney General Todd Blanche, confirming Quiñones' resignation, thanked him for his leadership and service to the country. "United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Jason Reding Quiñones submitted his resignation from the Department of Justice. We are grateful for Jason's leadership in combatting violent crime, drug trafficking, sex trafficking, and transnational crime, including the indictment of Raúl Castro. Jason has served the Department multiple times over his distinguished career, and we thank him for his service to this country," he wrote in a post on X.

His resignation comes as Democrats notched major statehouse victories across the nation in the midterm elections, flipping gubernatorial executive seats in key battleground states including Nevada, Georgia, Texas, and Iowa, while Republicans were left assessing a stark contraction of their executive footprint. Heading into the midterms, Republicans held a 26–24 majority in governor's offices. Following the elections, Democrats will hold at least 27 governorships in 2027. Democrat Gina Hinojosa unseated longtime incumbent Greg Abbott, breaking a three-decade streak of Republican statewide victories. The win was fueled by heavy turnout among Latino communities opposing the administration's immigration crackdowns. Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms won a historic victory, defeating self-financed Republican Rick Jackson to become the first Black woman elected governor in U.S. history. Democrats flipped Ohio, Iowa, and Nevada, critical states, soundly defeating Trump-aligned candidates despite heavy Republican campaign spending.

Florida Gubernatorial Results

Republican Byron Donalds won the Florida gubernatorial race, defeating Democrat David Jolly as per projections by CBS News. With 98 per cent of votes counted, Donalds secured 4,091,479 votes (50.1 per cent) against Jolly's 3,973,714 votes (48.6 per cent). He became Florida's first African American governor and the first African American Republican elected governor in US history, extending GOP rule following outgoing Governor Ron DeSantis.

Broader Political Impact

From Gina Hinojosa's breakthrough victory in the Texas gubernatorial race to Adam Hamilton's historic Senate win in Kansas and Rob Sand's gubernatorial triumph in Iowa, Democrats registered gains across states that have traditionally favoured Republicans, while also making strong advances in key congressional contests. This comes amid a broader Democratic resurgence in the 2026 midterm elections, with US networks projecting that the party will reclaim control of both chambers of Congress, significantly shifting the balance of power in Washington. A Democratic majority in the House would allow the party to intensify congressional scrutiny of President Donald Trump's administration through investigations and hearings. Control of the Senate would also give Democrats greater influence over legislation and presidential nominations. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)