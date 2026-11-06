CM Vijay Slams DMK Over Alleged Corruption In Periyar Arivalayam Books

Vijay Attacks DMK Over Corruption Allegations

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), accusing the previous government of corruption in the purchase of books for Coimbatore's Periyar Arivalayam and alleging that the party had used the names of Periyar and Tamil to engage in corrupt practices. In a post shared on X, Vijay referred to allegations raised by Professor Perumal Murugan, who was part of a committee constituted to recommend modern literature and critical works for new libraries, including Periyar Arivalayam.

"We are the ones who have safeguarded our land, language and honour; we are the ones who discovered the Tamil language; we are the very brains of Tamil linguistics; we are the ones empowered to hold the ocean of Tamil literature in our shirt pockets; the crowd that loudly proclaims,“We are Tamil itself,” to fool the public will always be a corrupt lot. It has now come to light that the very fountainhead of corruption, the DMK, is a prime example of this," he wrote.

The TVK chief also accused the DMK of invoking Periyar and the Tamil language while engaging in corruption. "The DMK, which has made a history of plundering in Periyar's name and engaging in corruption, and plundering in Tamil's name and engaging in corruption, is certain to stand permanently with its head bowed, unable to hold its head high in public ever again," he said.

Allegations Regarding Book Purchases

"A book recommendation committee has been formed for new libraries, including Periyar Arivalayam, and a government order dated 5.11.2025 was also issued during the previous DMK administration," Vijay added.

Praising Murugan for bringing the alleged irregularities to light, Vijay said, "Professor Perumal Murugan, who was on that committee to recommend modern literature and critical works, has brought to light the corruption in the purchase of books for Periyar Arivalayam. He deserves praise for identifying the source of the corruption."

"When we entered politics, we publicly declared at our very own conference that the DMK was plundering in Periyar's name. To this day, we alone have consistently and uncompromisingly said that the DMK is the very fountainhead of corruption. The DMK itself has proved that what we say about it is always true," he added.

Referring to the alleged irregularities in book purchases at the Coimbatore facility, he said, "The current example of this is the book-purchase corruption at Coimbatore's Periyar Arivalayam. The DMK has committed corruption in a slightly different way, turning Coimbatore's Periyar Arivalayam itself into a world of corruption."

Vijay also questioned the quality of books recommended for the facility, alleging that the DMK leadership had engaged in corruption despite claiming to have built the centre after careful consideration. "It has also become clear that the DMK is in a league of its own when it comes to creating corrupt literature. The DMK leadership, which boasted that it had built Periyar Arivalayam after careful study, has also engaged in corruption in book purchases by recommending substandard books after careful study. The whole world is watching and laughing," he said.

Widespread Irregularities

Listing alleged irregularities during the previous DMK administration, Vijay referred to corruption in the municipal administration department, TASMAC, tenders and the school education department. "How many, how many instances of corruption took place under the previous DMK administration! Corruption in the municipal administration department! Corruption in TASMAC! Corruption in tenders! It is coming to light, one after another, that the DMK has created an entire vast world of corruption for itself, with corruption in every department," he said.

He further alleged that corruption in the school education department, which concerns children and students, had also come to light, and questioned whether similar irregularities had taken place in the library established for their benefit. "It is now common knowledge that, in this series of scandals, corruption also took place in the school education department, which concerns the welfare of our children and students, and that those involved were arrested. But now, as a continuation of that, is there corruption involving the library at the Arivalayam built for our children and students to use as well? For those familiar with the DMK's history, this is no surprise. But our hearts are troubled because it is all public money," Vijay said.

"The future generation of Tamil Nadu will never forgive the DMK, which has made a habit of continually engaging in corruption that directly affects people's lives. Tamil Nadu's families will no longer let the DMK off without removing it from power," he added.

Ongoing Political Spat

Vijay's remarks come amid a political exchange between the TVK government and the DMK over the newly inaugurated Periyar Knowledge World and Science Centre, also known as Periyar Arivulagam, in Coimbatore. Earlier, DMK leader and Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Udhayanidhi Stalin had criticised the state government over the alleged covering up of the name of the previous government's 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme at the facility.

In a post on X, Udhayanidhi had expressed happiness over the inauguration of the centre, built at a cost of Rs 290 crore under the previous DMK government's 'Dravidian Model', but alleged that the scheme's name had been covered up. "Those who habitually 'stick their own labels' (take credit) on the schemes of our government have, this time, gone as far as covering up the name 'Naan Mudhalvan' at the Periyar Knowledge World," he had said. He had also urged the Chief Minister to focus on governance instead of covering up names associated with schemes introduced by the previous government.

The political exchanges come as the DMK leadership has also criticised the TVK government over its handling of the state's economy and law and order situation. Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin had recently alleged that the state was witnessing a slowdown under the TVK government, citing GST revenue growth and the movement of investment proposals to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Stalin had also accused the government of failing to maintain law and order, while the TVK has faced criticism from the Opposition over its administrative decisions.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)