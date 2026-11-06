India Doubles Rice OMSS Target To 50 LMT To Ensure Price Stability

Government Doubles Rice OMSS Target

The Government of India has doubled the target quantity of rice for sale through e-auction under the Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic) [OMSS (D)] for 2026-27, increasing it from 25 LMT to 50 Maturing FY 2026-27 (up to 31.10.2026), a total of 25 LMT of rice has been sold to private parties through OMSS (D) e-auctions, as against 11 LMT during the corresponding period of the previous financial year. This reflects a significant increase in market supplies through the intervention, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said on Friday. These measures reaffirm the Government's commitment to ensuring adequate availability of essential food commodities, maintaining price stability and safeguarding consumer interests across the country, the ministry added.

Expansion of 'Bharat Rice' Distribution

The ministry also added that the additional quantities of 'Bharat Rice' are being allocated to three agencies, NAFED, NCCF and Kendriya Bhandar with the objective of substantially expanding its sale and availability across the country, particularly in the Southern States. The agencies have also been directed to explore all possible distribution channels to ensure wider reach and easy accessibility of 'Bharat Rice' to consumers. The initiative is expected to augment market supplies, improve consumer access to rice at affordable prices and contribute to moderating retail prices.

Stock Limits and Market Monitoring

"With a view to ensuring the availability of rice to consumers at reasonable prices, particularly in the Southern States, the Government of India has conveyed its concurrence, vide communication dated 06.11.2026, to the State Governments of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana to impose stock limits on paddy and rice through appropriate control orders, wherever considered necessary. These stock limits shall remain in force up to 31st January 2027. The Central and State Governments will closely monitor the implementation of these measures to ensure adequate market availability and prevent hoarding and black marketing," the ministry said.

Mandatory Stock Declarations

Ministry also mentioned that it has issued an order dated 06.11.2026, directing all Traders/Wholesalers, Retailers, Big Chain Retailers and Processors/Millers across all States and Union Territories to declare their stock positions of rice and paddy in the six categories: Basmati Rice; Non-Basmati Premium Rice; Non-Basmati Rice; Parboiled Rice; Broken Rice; and Paddy. (ANI)

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