Andhra CM Naidu Surveys Cyclone Damage In Bapatla Promises Support

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday inspected crop damage and inundated agricultural fields in cyclone-affected areas of Bapatla district, assuring farmers that the state government would assist every affected person.

Assessing Cyclone Damage

The Chief Minister walked from Jillellamudi to Returu, interacting with farmers and assessing the damage caused by Cyclone Murusu. He also inspected floodwater flow near the Jillellamudi bridge and walked along field bunds and irrigation channels to examine paddy fields submerged in floodwaters.

During the visit, Naidu enquired about the investments made by farmers, their expected yields and the extent of crop damage. He also inspected road stretches damaged by erosion along the route.

Directives for Restoration

Farmers brought to his notice the damage to the gates of the Nallamada stream, which was creating difficulties in water management. Responding to their concerns, the Chief Minister directed officials to repair the damaged gates and prepare proposals for installing new ones wherever necessary.

He also stressed the need for a permanent solution to the Nallamada drain problem and instructed officials to create greater awareness among farmers about crop insurance. Naidu said plans should be formulated to provide irrigation water ahead of the regular cultivation season so that farmers could complete sowing before the threat of cyclones increased.

Government Support and Relief

Later, addressing farmers and the public at Returu, the Chief Minister said the state had suffered extensive damage due to Cyclones Arnab and Murusu. He expressed concern that the cyclones had affected farmers when their crops were ready for harvest. Farmers had already faced difficulties due to the impact of El Niño. After irrigation water was supplied through Pattiseema, they had taken up cultivation and were expecting good yields, but Cyclone Murusu had caused extensive damage, he said.

The Chief Minister said Guntur, Bapatla and Prakasam districts had been severely affected by Cyclone Murusu. The government was comprehensively assessing the damage and would extend assistance to every affected person, including the last beneficiary. He said crop insurance and input subsidies would provide some relief to farmers for their lost investments. The government was continuously monitoring crop damage assessments and taking steps to provide the necessary information to farmers.

Naidu said around 30,000 electricity poles damaged during Cyclone Arnab had been restored, while another 10,000 poles were damaged during Cyclone Murusu. Electricity supply to aquaculture ponds was also being restored on priority. The state government had sought assistance from Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for cyclone relief and restoration operations. The Centre had been regularly informed about the impact of the cyclones, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also enquired about the situation, he said.

Water Security Challenges

Highlighting the challenges posed by contrasting weather conditions, Naidu said coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh were facing repeated cyclones, while Rayalaseema was experiencing drought-like conditions due to El Niño. Central teams had also visited Rayalaseema to assess the drought situation. He expressed concern that floodwaters were flowing into the sea in coastal areas while Rayalaseema was facing water scarcity. The government was giving priority to water security and efficient water management, he said, adding that comprehensive plans would be prepared to ensure effective utilisation of floodwaters.

The Chief Minister also conducted an aerial survey before reaching the Suryalanka Air Force Station. (ANI)

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