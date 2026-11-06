Rocket Propulsion Market Size, Share, And Industry Analysis - Global Forecast To 2036 Market To Reach USD 46.60 Billion At 8.4% CAGR On Defense, Electric, And Reusable Propulsion Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Rocket Propulsion Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global rocket propulsion market was valued at USD 18.60 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 20.80 billion in 2026. It is projected to expand to USD 46.60 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 8.4% during the 2026-2036 forecast period. Growth is being driven by record orbital launch activity, rising missile and air defense procurement, expanding satellite constellations, and increased investment in reusable launch vehicles and in-space mobility.

The report evaluates engines, motors, thrusters, and related components used in launch vehicles, missiles, and spacecraft. Coverage includes liquid, solid, hybrid, electric, green monopropellant & cold gas, and nuclear propulsion technologies. It also assesses turbopumps, combustion chambers & nozzles, propellant feed systems & valves, solid rocket motor capacity, energetics supply, export controls, licensing requirements, pricing, competition, and the rocket propulsion value chain.

Market Growth Drivers and Industry Challenges

Orbital launch activity reached a record 329 attempts in 2025, with 321 achieving orbit or near orbit. SpaceX completed 165 Falcon 9 flights, while China recorded 92 attempts, representing a 35% increase from 2024. Each launch requires first- and second-stage propulsion, while satellites increasingly carry onboard thrusters for orbit raising, station keeping, collision avoidance, and deorbiting.

Defense demand is also accelerating. EU member states spent an estimated EUR 418 billion on defense in 2025, supporting procurement of missiles, rocket artillery, and air defense interceptors. The need to replenish Javelin, GMLRS, PAC-3, and Standard Missile inventories is contributing to long-term production agreements. In July 2026, the Pentagon signed seven-year framework agreements with L3Harris to support substantially higher output of selected PAC-3 products and THAAD components.

Supply constraints remain a major challenge, particularly in the solid rocket motor industrial base. U.S. production has historically depended on Northrop Grumman and L3Harris' Aerojet Rocketdyne, while ammonium perchlorate supply is concentrated among a limited number of qualified sources. Export controls under the Missile Technology Control Regime and ITAR, limited testing infrastructure, launch licensing capacity, supplier qualification requirements, and the technical risks associated with new launch vehicles also affect market expansion.

High-Growth Rocket Propulsion Segments



Propulsion type: Solid propulsion is expected to hold the largest market share in 2026 due to its extensive use in missiles, interceptors, rocket artillery, and launch boosters. Electric propulsion is forecast to record the highest CAGR as satellite constellations and in-space mobility missions increase. Methane propulsion is gaining momentum across reusable launch vehicle programs.

Component: Complete engines & motors are projected to lead the market in 2026 because of their high unit value and broad use across defense and launch applications. Thrusters are expected to grow fastest, supported by satellite deployment, servicing missions, and debris avoidance requirements.

Application: Missiles & munitions are anticipated to represent the largest segment in 2026. Satellites & in-space propulsion are forecast to achieve the highest CAGR as constellation operators deploy increasing numbers of propulsion-equipped spacecraft.

Reusability: Expendable propulsion will retain the larger share in 2026, reflecting demand from missiles, interceptors, solid motors, and upper stages. Reusable propulsion is expected to expand more rapidly as providers in the U.S., China, and Europe pursue Falcon 9-style operating models. End user: Defense is expected to remain the largest end-user segment, while commercial demand is projected to grow fastest through increased launch activity, constellation development, and in-space services.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is expected to remain the largest rocket propulsion market in 2026. The region benefits from the world's busiest launch schedule, substantial defense spending, established propulsion manufacturers, emerging solid rocket motor suppliers, and regulatory initiatives intended to accelerate commercial launch licensing. U.S. providers completed 181 orbital launch attempts in 2025.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to register the highest CAGR through 2036, supported by China's expanding launch cadence, reusable methane rocket development, national space programs, and rising defense expenditure. India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are also investing in domestic launch and propulsion capabilities.

Europe maintains a significant market position through ArianeGroup, Safran, Avio, Nammo, and a growing launch start-up ecosystem. Latin America offers opportunities linked to Brazil's Alcantara Launch Center, while demand in the Middle East & Africa is supported by Israel's missile industry, defense localization in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and South Africa's aerospace capabilities.

Competitive Landscape

Competition centers on propulsion performance, reliability, reuse, cost, manufacturing capacity, government qualification, and secure propellant supply. Major strategies include expanding solid rocket motor production, developing reusable methane engines, adopting additive manufacturing, increasing in-house production, and diversifying critical suppliers.

Companies assessed include SpaceX, Blue Origin, Rocket Lab, Firefly Aerospace, L3Harris Technologies, Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Anduril Industries, Ursa Major Technologies, X-Bow Systems, Nammo, ArianeGroup, Safran, Avio, Isar Aerospace, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, IHI Aerospace, LandSpace Technology Corporation, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, and Skyroot Aerospace.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides global rocket propulsion market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses launch, missile, interceptor, satellite, and in-space propulsion demand.

Examines solid rocket motor capacity, ammonium perchlorate constraints, export controls, and licensing risks.

Identifies high-growth opportunities by propulsion type, component, application, reusability, end user, and region.

Tracks reusable methane engines, electric propulsion, green monopropellants, additive manufacturing, and nuclear propulsion.

Benchmarks established aerospace companies, defense primes, specialist suppliers, and emerging market entrants. Supports investment, production planning, supplier qualification, partnership development, and competitive strategy.

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