Lunar Economy Market Size, Share, Trends, And Global Forecast, 2026-2036 Market To Reach USD 30.16 Billion As Commercial Landers, Cislunar Infrastructure, And ISRU Scale

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Lunar Economy Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global lunar economy market was valued at USD 7.40 billion in 2025 and reached an estimated USD 8.50 billion in 2026. It is projected to grow to USD 30.16 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 13.5% during the 2026-2036 forecast period. The report examines government lunar programs, commercial delivery services, mission outcomes, technology development, legal frameworks, investment activity and the competitive landscape.

The market encompasses commercial and government-funded products and services supporting operations on the Moon and across cislunar space. Key areas include robotic and crew landers, cargo delivery, cislunar transfer vehicles, communications and navigation services, relay satellites, rovers, habitats, power systems, construction technologies, science services and in-situ resource utilization (ISRU). Lunar-specific heavy-lift rocket and crew capsule contracts are included, while general Earth-orbit activity is excluded.

Government programs and commercial missions drive lunar economy growth

Government exploration programs remain the principal source of lunar economy demand. NASA's Artemis II mission launched on 1 April 2026 and returned on 10 April 2026 after carrying four astronauts around the Moon, marking the first crewed journey to the lunar vicinity since 1972. NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) contracts have a total ceiling of USD 2.6 billion through 2028, while Human Landing System awards to SpaceX and Blue Origin are valued at approximately USD 2.9 billion and USD 3.4 billion, respectively.

Commercial lunar delivery capabilities are also advancing. Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost Mission 1 landed successfully on 2 March 2025 and operated for 14 days, setting a commercial lunar surface mission duration record. Additional missions planned for 2026 include Blue Origin's Blue Moon Mark 1, Astrobotic's Griffin-1, Firefly's Blue Ghost Mission 2 and Intuitive Machines' IM-3.

International activity is strengthening market momentum. China has completed far-side landing and sample-return missions, is advancing Chang'e-7 toward the south polar region and intends to land astronauts before 2030. India reached the south polar region with Chandrayaan-3 in 2023, while Japan completed its SLIM landing in 2024. More than 50 countries have signed the Artemis Accords, alongside the development of the China and Russia International Lunar Research Station.

Market opportunities and constraints

Potential water ice deposits in permanently shadowed south polar craters are increasing strategic and commercial interest in lunar resource prospecting. These resources could support water, oxygen and propellant production. Related opportunities include relay and navigation networks, surface mobility, power generation and infrastructure. NASA's Near Space Network services contract awarded to Intuitive Machines in 2024 has a potential value of up to USD 4.82 billion, while ESA is progressing its Moonlight communications and navigation initiative. NASA has also received direction to deploy a roughly 100-kilowatt lunar fission power plant by 2030.

Market expansion remains constrained by landing risk, budget dependence and technical complexity. ispace lost landers in April 2023 and June 2025, Astrobotic's Peregrine could not attempt a landing following a propellant leak in January 2024, and Intuitive Machines' IM-1 and IM-2 tipped over after touchdown. Other challenges include heavy lander delays, large-scale in-orbit propellant transfer, survival through the roughly 14-day lunar night, precision landing on difficult polar terrain and communications coverage for far-side operations. Uncertainty surrounding resource ownership under the 1967 Outer Space Treaty may also affect long-term investment.

Lunar economy market segment outlook

Lunar transportation & landers are expected to lead the market in 2026 because government contracts prioritize crew and cargo access to the lunar surface. Resource prospecting & ISRU is forecast to achieve the highest CAGR as agencies and companies investigate water ice, oxygen, metals and resources such as helium-3. Communications, navigation & relay services are also gaining importance as missions expand into the far side and south polar region.

Robotic missions are expected to account for the larger market share in 2026, supported by planned landers, rovers and orbiters. Crewed missions are projected to grow faster as Artemis advances, commercial human landing systems mature and China works toward a crewed landing before 2030.

By destination, the south polar region is expected to lead due to resource potential and favorable locations for solar power. Lunar orbit & cislunar space is forecast to record the fastest growth as transfer vehicles and communications infrastructure are deployed. Medium payloads between 100 kg and 1 t are expected to lead in 2026, while large payloads above 1 t will grow faster as heavy landers begin delivering rovers, habitats, power plants and construction systems.

Government space agencies will remain the largest customer group in 2026. Commercial companies are expected to post the highest CAGR as paid payload delivery, communications capacity, data services and resource ventures develop.

Regional lunar economy analysis

North America is projected to hold the largest market share in 2026. NASA's budget, Artemis missions, CLPS procurement and Human Landing System contracts support an extensive commercial ecosystem that includes SpaceX, Blue Origin, Firefly Aerospace, Intuitive Machines and Astrobotic. Canada contributes astronaut participation, robotics and rover technology.

Europe maintains a significant position through ESA's European Service Module for Orion, the Argonaut cargo lander and the Moonlight initiative. ESA member states committed approximately EUR 22 billion at the November 2025 ministerial council, while Luxembourg's space resources legislation supports resource-focused businesses.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to achieve the highest regional CAGR, led by China's lunar program, India's Chandrayaan missions, Japan's SLIM and ispace activities, and South Korea's Danuri orbiter. The Middle East & Africa is expected to expand from a smaller base through projects involving the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Nigeria and Rwanda. Latin America remains an emerging market supported by participation from Argentina and Brazil.

Competitive landscape

Competition centers on landing reliability, payload capacity, cost, launch access, government awards, international partnerships and capabilities in communications, mobility and power. The report benchmarks established aerospace companies, commercial lander providers, surface system developers and lunar resource ventures.

Companies profiled include SpaceX, Blue Origin, Intuitive Machines, Firefly Aerospace, Astrobotic Technology, ispace, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, Airbus Defence and Space, Thales Alenia Space, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Lunar Outpost, Venturi Astrolab, Toyota Motor Corporation, Interlune and China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

Strategic value of the report



Provides global lunar economy market estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses demand created by Artemis, CLPS, Human Landing System contracts and international lunar programs.

Evaluates landing risks, budget uncertainty, technology delays and resource ownership issues.

Identifies growth opportunities by segment, mission type, destination, payload class, customer and region.

Tracks commercial lunar missions, surface infrastructure, communications networks, fission power and ISRU development. Supports investment, partnership, procurement, bidding and market entry decisions.

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