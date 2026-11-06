Edible Insects Market - Global Forecast To 2036 $1.65 Billion Opportunity Fueled By Sustainable Protein, Aquafeed, And Pet Food Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Edible Insects Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global edible insects market is projected to reach $1.65 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 33.8% from 2026 to 2036. Market growth is being driven by rising demand for sustainable protein sources and the adoption of alternative feed proteins across aquaculture, poultry, livestock nutrition, and pet food formulations.

Despite strong demand fundamentals, the edible insects industry continues to face structural cost, financing, and large-scale production challenges. The sector has undergone significant consolidation following Ynsect's entry into judicial liquidation in December 2025 after raising more than €600 million. Other developments include Agronutris' safeguard filing, the sale of Aspire Food Group's Ontario farm, and Inseco's cessation of operations.

At the same time, established and emerging edible insect producers continue to invest in production efficiency and commercial expansion. Innovafeed raised an additional €51 million in June 2026 and confirmed that its Nesle production facility was fully operational. The company reported cumulative production of more than 15,000 tonnes of protein and oil, alongside a tenfold increase in production volumes and a sevenfold reduction in production costs over three years.

The report provides historical market data for 2025, estimated market data for 2026, and forecasts through 2036. It evaluates the edible insects market by product type, insect type, application, end use, and geography.

Market Segment Insights

Insect Meal is expected to represent the largest product share in 2026, supported by its established role as a protein-rich ingredient in aquaculture, poultry, pet food, and livestock nutrition. Insect Oil is forecast to record the fastest growth through 2036 as insect-derived lipids gain adoption in pet food, aquafeed, functional animal nutrition, specialty fats, and cosmetics.

Black Soldier Flies are projected to account for the largest share by insect type in 2026. Their strong feed conversion efficiency and broad use in animal feed and pet food make them well suited to large-scale farming. Crickets are expected to register the highest CAGR in human food applications, driven by their use in protein bars, snacks, bakery products, and protein powders.

Animal Nutrition is anticipated to remain the largest application segment in 2026 due to stronger commercial adoption and fewer consumer acceptance barriers than human food products. Human Food & Beverages is expected to achieve the highest CAGR during the forecast period as processed insect protein ingredients become more common in familiar food formats.

Regional Edible Insects Market Outlook

Europe is expected to lead the edible insects market in 2026, supported by progressive European Food Safety Authority approvals and established production capacity in France and the Netherlands. The region's closely related animal feed segment held an estimated 41% share in 2025, although ongoing producer consolidation remains a significant market consideration.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest regional CAGR through 2036. Growth will be supported by long-standing acceptance of insect consumption in countries including Thailand and China, as well as increasing demand for alternative feed proteins from the region's major aquaculture and poultry industries.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the edible insects market include Protix, Innovafeed, Agronutris, Entobel, Nutrition Technologies, HiProMine, nextProtein, EnviroFlight (Darling Ingredients), Tebrio, Nasekomo, Entomo Farms, Cricket One, Thailand Unique, Jimini's, and Eat Grub.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report



What revenue is currently generated by the global edible insects market, and how quickly will demand grow through 2036?

Which market drivers, constraints, and opportunities are shaping regional and country-level growth?

Which product types, insect types, applications, and end-use segments offer the strongest commercial potential?

Which regions and countries are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for manufacturers?

Who are the leading edible insect companies, and what products do they offer? How are recent investments, operational changes, and industry consolidation affecting the competitive landscape?

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900