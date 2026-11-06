Statement By Ryan Donovan On Appointment Of Adam Goldstein As New Fhlbank New York President And CEO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Council of Federal Home Loan Banks today issued the following statement attributable to Council President and CEO Ryan Donovan on the appointment of Adam Goldstein as the new President and CEO of FHLBank New York.

“On behalf of the FHLBank System, I congratulate Adam on his appointment. In nearly 30 years at FHLBank New York, most recently as Chief Business Officer, Adam has helped build many of the products and programs its members rely on, including the Mortgage Asset Program and letters of credit, and has been closely involved in the Bank's affordable housing and community development programs. His long tenure and deep relationships with the Bank's members and stakeholders position him well to lead. We look forward to working with Adam as he guides FHLBank New York into its next chapter.”

About: The FHLBanks are 11 regionally based, wholesale suppliers of lendable funds to financial institutions of all sizes and many types, including community banks, credit unions, commercial and savings banks, insurance companies, and community development financial institutions. The FHLBanks are cooperatively owned by member financial institutions in all 50 states and U.S. territories. The steady supply of lendable funds from FHLBanks helps U.S. lenders invest in local needs including housing, jobs, and economic growth. The Council of FHLBanks represents all 11 FHLBanks.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Council of FHLBanks

Peter E. Garuccio

202-955-0002 ext. 14

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