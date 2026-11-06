AI In 3D Printing Market - Global Forecast To 2036 Market To Reach $4.95 Billion At 25.5% CAGR As In-Situ Quality Assurance And Agentic AI Transform Additive Manufacturing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "AI in 3D Printing Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global AI in 3D printing market is projected to reach $4.95 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 25.5% from 2026 to 2036. Market growth is being driven by rising demand for first-time-right printing, lower scrap rates in serial additive production, and stronger qualification and certification requirements across aerospace and medical manufacturing. The shortage of skilled additive manufacturing engineers is also accelerating investment in AI-enabled software, process monitoring, and factory automation.

Additional opportunities are emerging from the convergence of machine software and build preparation platforms, the transition from post-build inspection to layer-by-layer in-situ quality assurance, and the adoption of generative and agentic AI across additive manufacturing workflows. These developments are helping manufacturers improve build reliability, optimize production parameters, automate decisions, and strengthen process traceability.

The report includes historical market data for 2023 and 2024, estimated market data for 2026, and forecasts through 2036. It evaluates the AI in 3D printing market by offering, technology, application, printing technology, end-use industry, and geography.

Software Leads the AI in 3D Printing Market

By offering, the software segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2026, accounting for approximately 61%. Growth is supported by widespread adoption of generative design and build preparation tools, process monitoring and control platforms, additive manufacturing execution systems, and predictive analytics. Printer-agnostic platforms are increasingly serving as the operating layer for additive factories by managing quoting, nesting, scheduling, traceability, and machine data across mixed equipment fleets.

By technology, deep learning and computer vision are expected to represent approximately 38% of the market in 2026. Camera-based layer inspection remains one of the most mature and widely deployed AI capabilities in 3D printing. Convolutional networks support the identification of porosity, cracking, delamination, and surface irregularities from in-situ imagery at production speed. Physics-informed and hybrid models are also advancing rapidly as manufacturers seek greater process accuracy and predictability.

Process Monitoring and Powder Bed Fusion Drive Adoption

In-situ process monitoring & defect detection is projected to be the largest application segment in 2026, with an estimated 27% share. Structured-light and melt-pool monitoring systems can identify powder bed anomalies, recoater interactions, and lack-of-fusion indicators during production. This capability allows operators to stop or correct unsuccessful builds before additional time and materials are consumed.

Powder bed fusion is forecast to account for nearly 44% of the market in 2026, making it the leading printing technology segment. Its position reflects the high value of the parts produced, complex processing parameters, and strong economic benefits associated with AI-based quality control and optimization.

Aerospace & defense is expected to hold approximately 33% of the market in 2026. The sector's use of qualified processes for structurally critical and expensive components creates substantial demand for improved first-time-right rates, documented process evidence, and repeatable production quality.

North America Maintains Leadership as Asia-Pacific Records the Fastest Growth

North America is projected to represent approximately 40% of the global AI in 3D printing market in 2026. Regional growth is supported by a strong concentration of aerospace primes, defense funding for additive process monitoring, an established additive software ecosystem, and early enterprise adoption of AI in manufacturing.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 28.4% from 2026-2036. Key growth factors include China's extensive printer manufacturing capacity and installed base, the precision manufacturing sectors in Japan and South Korea, and national smart factory programs supporting AI adoption in production environments.

Major companies assessed in the report include Oqton, Inc. (a Hubb Global Holdings company), Materialise NV, Autodesk, Inc., Siemens AG (Siemens Digital Industries Software), Hexagon AB, EOS GmbH, Stratasys Ltd., Ai Build Ltd., Authentise, Inc., nTop, Inc., 3YOURMIND GmbH, Inkbit Corporation, 1000 Kelvin GmbH, Phase3D, Inc., and Dyndrite Corporation.

Key Areas Covered in the Report



Global AI in 3D printing market revenue, historical performance, and growth forecasts

Regional and country-level market drivers, challenges, and opportunities

Growth prospects by offering, technology, application, printing technology, and end-use industry

Geographic trends and high-growth markets for manufacturers and technology providers

Competitive analysis, product offerings, and profiles of major market participants Recent strategic developments and their impact on the competitive landscape

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