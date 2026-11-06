Heartland Express To Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell To Commemorate 48 Years In Transportation And 40 Years As A Publicly Traded Company

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Express, Inc. ( ) (HTLD) is pleased to announce that Chairman and CEO Michael Gerdin will ring the Closing Bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square on Tuesday, November 10.

The ceremony will recognize the 40th listing anniversary on the Nasdaq Stock Market and the 48th anniversary as a premier truckload transportation company. Joining Mr. Gerdin on stage will be more than 50 employees including professional truck drivers, founding family members, company leaders, long-term employees, and members of the board of directors.

Mike Gerdin, CEO stated,“It is with great pride that we recognize this honor on behalf of our professional drivers, our supporting employees, and our stockholders for forty-eight years as a company and forty years as a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Through the years, we have remained committed to and worked hard to deliver 'Service for Success' to our customers. That commitment is made possible by our tremendous professional drivers and supporting employees.”

Founded in 1978 by Russell Gerdin and headquartered in North Liberty, Iowa, Heartland Express has built an enduring legacy on a simple foundation: a commitment to safe, reliable service delivered by exceptional professional drivers. For more than four decades, that commitment has made Heartland a trusted partner to retailers, manufacturers, and shippers across the country.

Ceremony and Broadcast Details:



Heartland Express Nasdaq Closing Bell Ceremony

Tuesday, November 10, 2026 - 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

Nasdaq MarketSite – Times Square, New York City A live webcast of the ceremony will be available at Bell Ringing Ceremony | Nasdaq

Heartland Express is an irregular route truckload carrier based in North Liberty, Iowa serving customers with shipping lanes throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Heartland focuses primarily on regional freight, offering shippers industry leading on-time service so they can achieve their strategic goals for their customers. More information about Heartland Express can be found on the company website at .

Contact:

Heartland Express, Inc.

Michael Gerdin, Chief Executive Officer

or

Chris Strain, Chief Financial Officer

319-645-7060