Gayrealestate Finds 54% Have Hidden Or Consider Hiding LGBTQ+ Identity To Secure Housing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New research highlights privacy concerns among LGBTQ+ people seeking housing, as GayRealEstate.com shares guidance to help buyers and sellers protect their personal information during a move.

Wilton Manors, FLORIDA, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

54% of survey respondents said they had or would consider hiding their LGBTQ+ identity to secure housing, research conducted by GayRealEstate.com found.

Highlighting the importance of privacy choices during the real estate journey, one in five respondents said they had concealed their LGBTQ+ identity to secure housing and would do so again.

With many LGBTQ+ people concerned about disclosing their identity when securing or selling a house, planning how personal information is shared can help buyers and sellers feel more in control. Agreeing communication preferences with an agent, reviewing property marketing materials and discussing privacy arrangements for showings can help limit unnecessary disclosure, while ensuring all information required to complete a transaction is provided.

How can LGBTQ+ homebuyers protect their privacy during a property search?

Privacy decisions begin with the first inquiry. Buyers can tell their agent which contact details to use, whether voicemail or texts are preferable, and whether communications should avoid particular names or details.

During showings, buyers can decide how much personal information to volunteer. These details may help explain individual preferences, but homebuyers could establish boundaries around conversations that aren't relevant to finding a property.

However, personal preferences should be distinguished from necessary transaction information. Buyers must provide applicable information for identity checks, mortgage applications and other required processes.

What does LGBTQ+ real estate safety mean when choosing where to live?

Privacy can also influence decisions about a new community. In fact, GayRealEstate.com 's research found that 76% have avoided, considered avoiding or would avoid particular areas due to fear of discrimination.

This finding highlights how concerns about potential treatment can affect relocation decisions. LGBTQ+ buyers should be able to explore their options without pressure to disclose their identity or relationship circumstances before they are comfortable doing so. As such, buyers can discuss priorities for a neighborhood, local amenities and community connections with their agent before deciding.

How can LGBTQ+ homeowners protect their privacy when selling a home?

Whether to conceal their identity is a personal choice, and some sellers may prefer to limit what they disclose publicly to avoid discrimination. GayRealEstate's research found that 50% of respondents experienced or suspected experiencing discrimination during the homebuying and selling journey: this included refused property showings (4%), worse terms, higher prices, or extra conditions (4%), discrimination from a seller or real estate agent (5%), discrimination from a landlord or property manager (5%), steered to or away from certain areas (7%), and harassment, derogatory comments, or intimidation (9%).

Sellers can review information before a property listing goes live. Listing descriptions, photographs, virtual tours and promotional posts can reveal more than the property itself.

Before publication, sellers can review images with their agent and agree which potentially sensitive material to remove.

What privacy measures should sellers discuss before showings and open houses?

Before showings, sellers can agree arrangements for access, visitor supervision and handling enquiries with their agent. Personal belongings, family photos and paperwork can be put away, while household members can decide how they wish to manage interactions with prospective buyers.

For open houses, sellers can ask how visitors, photography and enquiries will be handled, including personal questions unrelated to the property.

While these steps can help reduce unnecessary exposure of personal information, they can't eliminate every privacy risk.

Before information is shared, buyers and sellers can ask their agent to confirm:



Which contact details will be used and how messages will be handled

Which personal details are relevant to the transaction and who may receive them

What information must be provided for legal, financial, or property-related requirements

Which listing descriptions, photos, virtual tours, and social posts will be published

How showings, open houses, visitor photography and access will be managed How information will be handled when other professionals become involved

Commenting on the importance of the matter, Jorge Alonso, a spokesperson for GayRealEstate.com, said:“Privacy during a real estate move should be a conversation, not an assumption. LGBTQ+ buyers and sellers may have different preferences about what they share and when, whether that's contact details, family information or what appears in a property listing. An experienced real estate professional can help clients plan those choices while being clear about information that must be disclosed to complete a transaction.”

How can LGBTQ+ homebuyers protect their privacy when buying a home?

LGBTQ+ homebuyers can protect their privacy by agreeing on communication preferences with their agent, limiting unnecessary personal disclosures and reviewing how their information will be shared.

Is it safe for LGBTQ+ people to buy a home in an unfamiliar area?

No area can be guaranteed to be free from discrimination. However, there are steps buyers can take, like researching neighborhoods, exploring community resources and discussing priorities with an LGBTQ+-friendly realtor before deciding where to live.

Can you sell a home as an LGBTQ+ person without disclosing your identity?

Yes. Sellers generally don't need to disclose their sexual orientation or gender identity in property listings. They can ask their agent to remove unnecessary personal details and check photos for identifying items.

LGBTQ+ buyers and sellers can use GayRealEstate.com to connect with experienced LGBTQ+ and LGBTQ+-friendly real estate agents.

Press Inquiries

Curtis Halligan

curtis [at] theeword.co.uk

