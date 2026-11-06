Advancing Eyecare Brings Towardpi Swept-Source OCT And OCTA Imaging Portfolio To Canada

Ultra-widefield full-range swept-source OCT/OCTA with 400,000 A-scans per second and advanced structural and vascular imaging and analysis.

BMizar 400kHz, YAlkaid 250kHz and YAlkaid 100kHz now available to Canadian eyecare professionals

TORONTO, CANADA, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Advancing EyecareTM today announced it is bringing TowardPi's swept-source OCT and OCTA imaging portfolio, including the BMizar 400kHz (BM-400K ULTRA and BM-400K MAX), YAlkaid 250kHz (YG-250K ULTRA) and YAlkaid 100kHz (YG-100K ULTRA and YG-100K MAX), to eyecare professionals in Canada. The BMizar 400kHz BM-400K ULTRA will be on display at the Canadian Ophthalmic Imaging Symposium in Toronto on November 6 and 7 at Booth 6.

With up to 400,000 A-scans per second and single-scan OCTA coverage up to 30 x 25 mm, the portfolio offers widefield to ultra-widefield full-range OCT/OCTA with anterior and posterior segment imaging and analysis tools, so practices can match imaging capability to their clinical needs. Explore the full portfolio at .

OCT angiography (OCTA) images retinal and choroidal blood flow without the use of dye, so vascular information can be reviewed alongside structural OCT images. According to TowardPi, the BMizar 400kHz and YAlkaid 250kHz can capture up to 10 billion acquisition points in a single study.

“Advancing Eyecare's goal is to bring together cutting-edge technology with an industry-leading service and support organization, giving eye care professionals access to the latest diagnostic capabilities with the confidence that they will be supported throughout the life of the product,” said Bryan Farrell, Senior Vice President, Advancing Eyecare Imaging.“Bringing the TowardPi Widefield and Ultra-Widefield Swept-Source OCT and OCTA portfolio to Canada is a strong example of that strategy. We are taking a next-generation imaging platform and pairing it with Advancing Eyecare's established commercial, service and support infrastructure in Canada.”

Under the agreement, Advancing Eyecare Imaging is the exclusive partner for the commercial introduction, sale, service and support of TowardPi OCT systems in Canada.

See it in Toronto, or explore it online.

Symposium attendees can see the BMizar 400kHz (BM-400K ULTRA) in action at Booth 6. Practices that cannot attend can compare all three models, view clinical image examples and request a demonstration or quote at .

Authorized for sale in Canada. For qualified healthcare professionals only. Please refer to the User Manual for the Canadian-authorized indications for use, warnings, cautions, and precautions.

___________

About Advancing Eyecare

Advancing EyecareTM is an alliance of ophthalmic equipment and instrumentation companies serving eyecare professionals across North America and the United Kingdom. Its companies include INNOVA Medical, Marco Lombart, Santinelli, Eyefficient, Enhanced Medical Services, S4Optik and Birmingham Optical. Advancing Eyecare is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Learn more at .

About TowardPi

TowardPi (Beijing) Medical Technology Ltd. is an ophthalmic equipment research and development company founded in 2017 and based in Beijing, China. Built on technology that grew out of university research, TowardPi develops swept-source OCT and OCTA imaging systems for eyecare professionals in markets across Asia and Europe, and now Canada. Learn more at towardpi.

Kristen Tischler

Advancing Eyecare

+1 757-530-6108

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Advancing Eyecare Brings TowardPi Swept-Source OCT and OCTA Imaging Portfolio to Canada News Provided By Advancing Eyecare November 06, 2026, 17:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.