Thursday's Hair Solutions In Calabasas Launches New Non-Surgical Program To Address GLP-1-Related Hair Loss

Before and After

Before & After Hair Replacement

Before and After

Thursday's Hair Solutions launches the GLP-1 Hair Confidence Program, offering personalized, non-surgical hair replacement for GLP-1-related hair loss.

- Michael GarfinkelCALABASAS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As semaglutides and tirzepatide, including popular GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and Zepbound transform the weight-loss landscape, another concern is gaining attention: hair loss and hair thinning experienced by some people taking these medications. For individuals navigating these changes, Thursday's Hair Solutions (), a leader in non-surgical hair replacement and hair restoration solutions in Calabasas, is launching“The GLP-1 Hair Confidence Program,” a personalized, non-surgical hair replacement program for individuals experiencing hair loss or hair thinning associated with GLP-1 use.The program includes (1) a scalp analysis that assesses hair density, hair thickness, scalp health, and hair pore status; (2) incorporation of the Norwood Scale to provide a visual reference for the stages of hair loss; (3) a detailed plaster mold of the person's scalp that captures the individual contours and shape of their head and which provides the foundation and blueprint for producing a custom hair system; and (4) the creation of a custom hair system that uses 100% human hair which blends naturally with the person's biological hair and matches their density, color and undertones, wave, hair direction, and, if necessary, gray percentage or highlights. Thursday's Hair Solutions' custom hair systems provide immediate coverage and allow individuals to regain a full head of hair without relying on medication or undergoing surgery.“People are making decisions about their health and wellness, and for many, GLP-1 medications have become an important part of that journey,” said Michael Garfinkel, President of Thursday's Hair Solutions.“But when hair loss becomes part of the experience, it can be incredibly frustrating and emotionally difficult. We want people to understand that they don't have to simply live with it, and they don't necessarily need to add another medication to their routine to explore solutions for hair loss and hair thinning. There are non-surgical options available, and the right approach depends on the type and extent of hair loss someone is experiencing.”The GLP-1 Hair Confidence Program offers customized non-surgical hair systems with numerous attachment options designed around a person's lifestyle, whether they're looking for flexibility or the confidence of continuous 24/7 wear that allows them to sleep, shower, swim, sweat, work out, play sports, and go about their everyday lives.While hair shedding associated with rapid weight loss may be temporary for some individuals, others may experience more persistent thinning or uncover underlying hair loss conditions. Understanding the difference is an important first step in determining the most appropriate approach.Individuals experiencing sudden or significant shedding should also consult a qualified medical professional to evaluate potential underlying causes.“Hair loss is personal, and there isn't a one-size-fits-all solution,” Mr. Garfinkel added.“Our goal is to meet people where they are, understand what they're experiencing and help them find an option that makes sense for them.”As the conversation surrounding GLP-1 medications and their potential side effects continues to evolve, Thursday's Hair Solutions hopes to bring greater awareness to the non-surgical solutions available to individuals navigating hair loss, hair thinning, male pattern baldness, female pattern hair loss, alopecia, trichotillomania, or hair loss from chemotherapy and medications. To learn more about non-surgical hair replacement, visit .com or contact Thursday's Hair Solutions at (818) 225-2000 to schedule a free, confidential consultation.

Michael Garfinkel

Thursday's Calabasas

+1 818-515-8858

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Thursday's Hair Solutions in Calabasas Launches New Non-Surgical Program to Address GLP-1-Related Hair Loss News Provided By Thursday's Calabasas November 06, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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