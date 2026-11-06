The Bone Grafts And Substitutes Market Is Projected To Grow At A 5.7% CAGR Through 2030

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Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market

The Business Research Company's Bone Grafts and Substitutes Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The bone grafts and substitutes market has experienced notable growth recently, reflecting rising demand propelled by advancements in orthopedic and dental procedures. As medical technologies evolve and patient needs increase, this market is set to continue expanding steadily. Let's explore the size, key drivers, regional insights, and future trends shaping this industry.

Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Size and Expected Growth Through 2026

The market for bone grafts and substitutes is on a strong upward trajectory. It is projected to increase from $3.57 billion in 2025 to $3.79 billion in 2026, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This past growth has been driven by factors such as a surge in orthopedic trauma cases, an increase in spinal fusion surgeries, wider acceptance of dental bone grafting techniques, easy availability of allograft materials, and a general rise in orthopedic surgical procedures.

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Outlook for the Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Toward 2030

Looking beyond 2026, the market is expected to continue growing robustly, reaching $4.72 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.7%. Key contributors to this growth include rising demand for enhanced bone regeneration methods, growing use of synthetic graft substitutes, expansion of minimally invasive orthopedic surgeries, a stronger emphasis on personalized regenerative medicine, and increased funding for biomaterial research. Important trends anticipated for the forecast period involve the adoption of synthetic and composite grafts, greater use of bioactive and osteoinductive materials, integration of cutting-edge biomaterials in orthopedics, wider implementation of less invasive bone repair techniques, and a heightened focus on improving bone regeneration outcomes.

Understanding Bone Grafts and Substitutes and Their Role

Bone grafts and substitutes refer to medical procedures where bone defects are filled using either natural grafts or synthetic alternatives. These treatments are commonly applied in trauma and orthopedic surgeries to repair bone abnormalities. Bone grafting involves the integration of donor bone tissue with new bone growth from the recipient site. This approach is highly versatile, effectively replacing lost bone tissue and encouraging regeneration through natural biological processes. Besides restoring bone structure, these grafts can also help reestablish proper facial contours when needed.

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Increasing Prevalence of Musculoskeletal Disorders as a Growth Factor

One of the main reasons driving the growth of the bone grafts and substitutes market is the rising incidence of musculoskeletal disorders, such as osteoporosis and tendonitis. These conditions affect the body's muscles, nerves, tendons, joints, cartilage, and spinal discs, leading to impaired movement and physical function. The growing number of people impacted by these disorders is boosting the demand for bone grafts and substitutes. For instance, in July 2025, the Institute for Health Transformation in Australia projected that by 2033, approximately 7.7 million Australians aged 50 and above will suffer from osteoporosis and osteopenia, marking a 23% increase compared to 2023. This trend highlights the expanding need for effective bone repair and regeneration solutions.

Regional Breakdown of the Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the bone grafts and substitutes market. The comprehensive market report also includes analysis of other key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. These regional insights provide a global perspective on market developments and growth opportunities.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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The Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Is Projected to Grow at a 5.7% CAGR Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 06, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science



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