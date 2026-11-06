Biopreservation Market Outlook Report Including Segment Evaluation And Strategic Industry Insights

Biopreservation Market

Biopreservation Market

The Business Research Company's Biopreservation Market Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The biopreservation market has been experiencing strong growth recently, driven by advances in healthcare and research that rely on preserving biological samples. As demand for better storage solutions and innovative preservation techniques increases, this sector is set for rapid expansion in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional trends, and important factors shaping the biopreservation industry.

Biopreservation Market Size and Growth Outlook

The biopreservation market has expanded significantly over recent years, reaching a valued base that is expected to continue rising. From $6.69 billion in 2025, the market is projected to grow to $7.58 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. This earlier growth was fueled by increased biobanking operations, more clinical research projects, higher utilization of biospecimens in diagnostics, better accessibility to preservation equipment, and the adoption of standardized storage procedures.

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Looking ahead, the biopreservation market is forecasted to accelerate, hitting $12.43 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.2%. Growth during this period will be driven by a surge in demand for regenerative medicine samples, expansion of precision medicine studies, rising investments in biorepository infrastructure, enhanced focus on ensuring sample quality, and a global increase in clinical trial activities. Trends expected to influence the market include broader use of sophisticated cryopreservation methods, greater need for long-term biospecimen storage, increased application of specialized preservation media, the growth of centralized biorepository centers, and stronger emphasis on sample integrity and traceability.

Understanding Biopreservation and Its Applications

Biopreservation refers to techniques that use microorganisms and their byproducts to improve food safety and extend shelf life. In medical and research contexts, it involves methods to preserve biospecimens-such as urine, blood, tissues, cells, and DNA-over extended periods while protecting them from damage outside their natural environment. These preserved samples are stored in biorepositories for future research or diagnostic use, playing a vital role in advancing medical knowledge and treatment development.

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Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine Boosting Biopreservation Market

One of the main forces propelling the biopreservation market is the growing appetite for personalized medicine. This medical approach tailors treatments to the individual characteristics of each patient, often relying on biobanks that store human tissues and cells preserved through biopreservation techniques. For example, in February 2024, the Personalized Medicine Coalition reported that the FDA approved 16 new personalized therapies for rare diseases in 2023, more than double the six approvals in 2022. This rising demand for customized healthcare solutions is expected to continue driving growth within the biopreservation industry.

Regional Market Trends with North America Leading

In terms of geographic presence, North America held the largest share of the biopreservation market in 2025. The comprehensive market analysis covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. While North America currently leads, other regions are also poised for notable growth as awareness and infrastructure for biopreservation expand globally.

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Biopreservation Market Outlook Report Including Segment Evaluation and Strategic Industry Insights News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 06, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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