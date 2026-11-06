MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- David LeBlancNORTH SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Air Innovations, a leader in specialty environmental control solutions, this week announced that David LeBlanc has joined the company as President, effective November 2, 2026. Founder Mike Wetzel continues as Chief Executive Officer.LeBlanc brings 25 years of experience in engineered industrial products across engineering, product management, commercial, pricing and strategy roles. He joins from AFL, where he held a senior strategy role and built the company's pricing function. Earlier, he held leadership roles at Tyco and Johnson Controls. A mechanical engineer by training, he holds three U.S. patents.As President, LeBlanc will lead the company's operations and business across its precision environmental control units and its Wine Guardian, Cabin Cool, MyZone, and HEPAirbrands. Wetzel will continue as CEO and remain closely involved with customers and the company's product technology."This expansion of our executive team positions Air Innovations to best capitalize on future growth opportunities. Air Innovations is focused on growing the business here in CNY and looks forward to further cooperation with our industry partners," said Wetzel.About Air InnovationsAir Innovations is a world leader in designing and building environmental process control systems for applications that cannot be addressed with standard HVAC equipment. The company customizes packaged solutions for temperature, humidity, filtration, pressurization. Originally founded as Floratech in 1986, Air Innovations has been committed to 'enabling a higher quality of life' for 40 years.

Richard Bailey

Air Innovations

+1 315-452-7482

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Air Innovations Names David LeBlanc President News Provided By Air Innovations November 06, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



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