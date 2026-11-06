Rockwell Trading Introduces Wealth GPS, A Free App That Puts A GPS On Personal Finances

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Wealth GPS helps busy professionals and business owners see idle money and estimate how long it might last, and a new Referral Club rewards users who share it.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rockwell Trading is introducing Wealth GPS, a free web-based app that helps busy professionals and business owners see what their money is doing for them. The company today also launched the Wealth GPS Referral Club, which rewards users who share the app. Wealth GPS works like a GPS for money: it shows users where they are right now, where they want to go, and what is slowing them down.Rockwell Trading built Wealth GPS for busy professionals and business owners who are doing everything right with their money but are still not sure it is working for them. The app is designed to help them work through a question many have never answered: if they stopped working tomorrow, how long would their money last?Rather than focusing on where money went, Wealth GPS is designed to look forward, at what a user's money is, or is not, doing for them.What Wealth GPS Does- Secure, read-only connection. Users link their financial accounts through Plaid, a third-party service for connecting financial accounts, with read-only access. The app cannot move money or place trades.- Idle money, made visible. Wealth GPS shows how much money is sitting idle and helps users see how that money fits into their longer-term plans.- A forward-looking estimate. The app helps users estimate how long their money might last, based on the information they connect.- Built for people short on time. Setup takes about 10 minutes.Wealth GPS is an educational and planning tool. It offers planning support and helps users see where they stand, but it does not give personalized financial advice.The Wealth GPS Referral ClubRockwell Trading designed the Wealth GPS Referral Club around a simple idea: a tool that is helping is worth sharing with the people who matter most. Every Wealth GPS user gets one personal referral link to share anywhere. Members can see who joined because of them and track their progress toward each milestone.As members help more people get a clearer view of their money, they unlock rewards at each milestone.AvailabilityWealth GPS and the Wealth GPS Referral Club are available now. Wealth GPS is free and web-based, and setup takes about 10 minutes. To get started, visit . Once an account is set up, each user's personal referral link is ready to share.For Partners and AffiliatesThose interested in becoming a Rockwell Trading referral partner or affiliate can visit rockwelltrading/refer.Disclaimer: Wealth GPS is an educational and planning tool and does not provide personalized financial advice.About Rockwell TradingRockwell Trading, founded by Markus Heitkoetter, teaches traders and everyday investors a disciplined, rules-based approach to the markets. The company offers trading education, coaching, and Mastermind programs, along with PowerX Optimizer, Rockwell Trading's AI-powered software with various strategies. Wealth GPS, the company's free web app, connects to a person's accounts with read-only access, finds money that is sitting idle or losing ground to fees, and shows what it could be earning.Learn MoreThose interested in learning more about Wealth GPS and Rockwell Trading can visit rockwelltrading.

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Rockwell Trading Services, LLC

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Rockwell Trading Introduces Wealth GPS, a Free App That Puts a GPS on Personal Finances News Provided By Rockwell Trading Services LLC November 06, 2026, 17:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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