Ground Team Solutions Announces Promotion Of Todd Giddens To Chief Revenue Officer

Todd Giddens, Chief Revenue Officer, Ground Team Solutions

Technology industry veteran brings extensive experience in strategic partnerships, revenue operations, and business growth.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ground Team Solutions is pleased to announce the promotion of Todd Giddens to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), recognizing his leadership and contributions to the company's continued growth and commercial strategy.As Chief Revenue Officer, Giddens will assume responsibility for Ground Team Solutions' overall revenue strategy, including sales, strategic partnerships, business development, and go-to-market execution.Since joining Ground Team Solutions in February 2026 as Vice President of Partnerships & Go-To-Market, Giddens has played a pivotal role in accelerating the company's growth. Under his leadership, the company expanded its sales pipeline by more than 600%, with Giddens personally securing nearly 75% of new client engagements. His contributions to the company's commercial strategy and business development efforts have positioned Ground Team Solutions for continued expansion.Giddens brings extensive experience in technology consulting, entrepreneurship, and commercial leadership to the role. He co-founded Cloud Trailz, where he helped build and grow a technology consulting business focused on Salesforce solutions, and previously worked with AllSherpas, a Salesforce consulting firm. His career also includes revenue operations roles at Flock Safety and Terminus, giving him a strong foundation in scaling commercial operations, developing strategic partnerships, and driving organizational growth.“Todd has a proven ability to build businesses, develop strategic partnerships, and turn opportunities into measurable growth,” said John Knight, Founder and Managing Partner of Ground Team Solutions.“Having worked alongside Todd at Cloud Trailz, I've seen firsthand his ability to build and lead successful commercial operations. His impact at Ground Team Solutions has only reinforced that confidence, and I'm excited to continue building the next chapter of our business together.”The appointment represents another step in Ground Team Solutions' continued investment in leadership, operational maturity, and long-term growth.“We've built a strong foundation at Ground Team Solutions, and I'm proud of what our team has accomplished,” said Giddens.“Stepping into the CRO role is an opportunity to take that progress even further. Our focus is on expanding our market presence, strengthening our partnerships, and building a commercial organization that can support the next stage of growth. I'm excited about where we're headed and the team we're building to get there.”About Ground Team SolutionsGround Team Solutions is a business systems and revenue operations consulting firm that helps modern organizations design, implement, and scale the systems that power growth. Ground Team partners with clients to improve operational efficiency, modernize business processes, and deliver practical technology solutions that turn complexity into clarity and execution into advantage. Learn more at .

Emmalee Allen

Ground Team Solutions

+1 770-608-1179

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Ground Team Solutions Announces Promotion of Todd Giddens to Chief Revenue Officer News Provided By Ground Team Solutions November 06, 2026, 17:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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