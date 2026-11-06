A Quarter-Century Of Regional Justice: East African Court Of Justice (EACJ) Turns 25 And Charts Its Next Chapter

The East African Court of Justice (EACJ) will on 12th November, 2026 mark 25 years of service to the East African Community (EAC) with a day of commemorations at the EAC Headquarters in Arusha, under the theme“25 Years of the East African Court of Justice: From Foundation to Future.”

Announcing the commemorations during a press conference at the EAC Headquarters, the President of the Court, Hon. Justice Nestor Kayobera, said the milestone is an occasion for the Region to celebrate the Court, and also to question it.

“Twenty-five years ago, a promise was made that in East Africa, justice would be the light that guides citizens towards a prosperous Region. The Court is inviting the people of East Africa to celebrate that journey and to question it, because a great court does not fear scrutiny; it grows through it,” said Hon. Justice Kayobera.

As the judicial organ of the Community, the Court ensures the adherence to law in the interpretation and application of and compliance with the Treaty for the Establishment of the East African Community, settles disputes and provides citizens across the eight Partner States with a forum to seek justice. Over the past 25 years, its judgments and precedents have contributed to the development of regional jurisprudence and the protection of rights.

The Official Opening is expected to be performed by Rt. Hon. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs of Uganda and Chairperson of the EAC Council of Ministers. Addresses are expected from the EAC Secretary General, His Excellency Amb. Stephen P. Mbundi, and the Chief Justices of the United Republic of Tanzania and Malawi, among other dignitaries. They will be joined by other Chief Justices, Government leaders including members of the EAC Council of Ministers, Judges from regional and national courts, legal practitioners, strategic partners, civil society and members of the public.

The programme will feature three panel discussions: on the Court's vision, institution-building and early jurisprudence; on the implementation and enforcement of its decisions and the extension of its jurisdiction to trade, investment and monetary matters; and on leveraging the Court's dispute-resolution mandate for regional commercial justice. A documentary on the Court's journey will also be screened, followed later in the day by the launch of the EACJ Strategic Plan 2026/2027 – 2031/2032, the presentation of key issues raised, and the adoption of a communiqué. The day will close with a celebratory dinner.

“We will ask honestly how well the Court has served the people of East Africa, and how best it can prepare for the future. Twenty-five years of justice, and one day to shape what comes next,” Hon. Justice Kayobera added.

The President expressed appreciation to the EAC Secretariat, Raoul Wallenberg Institute, the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung, the East Africa Law Society, Pepperdine University and the Government of Tanzania for their support towards the commemoration. He called on the media to help share the milestone widely and to engage citizens on the role of the Court in their lives, using the hashtag #EACJCourtAt25.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of East African Community (EAC).