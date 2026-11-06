Actor Teja Sajja Meets CM Revanth Reddy To Invite Him To Engagement

Teja Sajja Extends Engagement Invite to CM

Actor Teja Sajja met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and invited him to his engagement ceremony. The meeting took place at the Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute (MCRHRD), as per the CMO. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy shared a picture with the actor on X and wrote in the caption, "Actor Teja Sajja met respectfully. He invited him to his engagement ceremony."

Career Highlights of the Actor

Further details about the actor's engagement ceremony are awaited. The ace actor is known for working in Prasanth Varma's superhero film 'Hanu-Man', the action-adventure film 'Mirai', 'Zombie Reddy', among others, and also hosted the Telugu edition of 'The Traitors'. The series brought together 20 celebrities from different walks of life, including Chinmayee Sripada, Harsha Vardhan, Pragathi Mahavadi, Shreedevi Chowdary, Nikhil Vijayendra Simha, Vidyu Raman, Vishnu Oi, Shravya Varma, Dr Meghanath Reddy, Mouneesha Chowdary, Sweekar Agasthi, Ashika Padukone, Varsha D'Souza, Pranav aka Abhinavakavi, SS Vardhan, Rahat Achanta, Gaurav Sunil, Sai Ronak, Puppala Dhanunjaya, and Phalguni Bangera. Teja is a recipient of three SIIMA Awards and a Filmfare Award. (ANI)

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