Hyderabad: Madrassa Teacher Booked Under POCSO For Abusing 11-Year-Old

A 22-year-old madrassa teacher in Hyderabad's Madannapet has been accused of sexually abusing an 11-year-old boy studying at the same institution. Police have registered a case against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following a complaint filed by the minor's mother.

According to Madannapet police, the complaint was received on Wednesday night, after the child reportedly disclosed the alleged abuse to his mother. The boy told her that the accused would touch him inappropriately inside the classroom after regular study hours.

“According to the complaint, the child told his mother that the accused would touch him inappropriately after study hours in the classroom,” Madannapet inspector K Chandrasekhar told TOI.

The alleged incident took place on Tuesday. Police said the accused would deliberately make the child stay back in the classroom after other students had left before allegedly assaulting him.

“After all the students left the classroom, the accused would make the boy stay back and misbehave with him. He watched pornographic content before sexually abusing the minor,” police said, adding that the complaint indicated that the alleged offence took place only once.

Police Probe Whether More Students Were Targeted

While police are yet to formally confirm the accused's arrest, sources indicate that he has been taken into custody. Investigators are also examining whether the teacher may have sexually harassed or abused other students at the madrassa.

As part of the investigation, the 11-year-old boy was taken to the Bharosa Centre, where his statement was recorded.