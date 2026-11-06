Salish Soils Expands Into Greater Vancouver, Bringing Local Waste Management And Resource Recovery Solutions To The Region

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Indigenous-led company brings circular economy solutions to landscapers, construction, and mining sectors across the Lower Mainland

VANCOUVER, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salish Soils, an award-winning, Indigenous-led, CCIB (Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business) certified resource recovery and organic waste regeneration company based in Sechelt, British Columbia, is expanding its operations into Greater Vancouver. The expansion brings Salish Soils' waste management, land reclamation and bulk material services to construction, landscaping, mining and land restoration projects to the region, offering local businesses more sustainable solutions for managing waste and keeping valuable resources in use.

The expansion comes amid ongoing challenges with organic waste diversion. According to a study released in 2026 by Tetra Tech, conducted for Metro Vancouver, compostable organic materials accounted for 25 per cent of the region's garbage, up from 22 per cent in 2024. The findings highlight the ongoing need for local solutions that recover valuable materials and keep resources in productive use.

“Valuable materials are still ending up in landfills when they could be put back to use,” said Aaron Joe, Founder and CEO, Salish Soils.“Our expansion into Greater Vancouver is about changing that. By working with local partners, we can recover valuable resources, reduce waste and stay true to our commitment to healing the land and restoring balance to local ecosystems.”

Building on its operations on the Sunshine Coast where it handles over 25,000 tonnes of waste each year, including food waste, yard debris, timber, and biosolids, converting it into compost, mulch and custom soil blends, the company is expanding without building a standalone processing facility. Instead, Salish Soils utilizes a partnership-driven model that integrates with existing regional infrastructure. Waste management partners, including AJM Disposal, handle bin rentals and debris removal, while material supply partners like West Creek Farms collaborate on soil, aggregate and mulch projects. Supported by regional fleet operators, this decentralized network manages waste and supplies bulk materials across the Lower Mainland without hauling back to Sechelt, significantly reducing transportation emissions while generating nutrient-rich soil products essential for land regeneration and sustainable development.

“Partnering with Salish Soils allows us to deliver dependable waste management solutions while keeping valuable organic resources in local use across the Lower Mainland," said AJM CEO, Matt Torgerson. "Their high-quality materials, combined with a shared dedication to sustainable waste recovery, help us offer our clients efficient, environmentally responsible alternatives that directly support a more circular economy."

The Greater Vancouver offering provides clients with reliable bulk delivery of premium soil, mulch, and aggregates, alongside a robust suite of waste management services. These capabilities include:



Bin rentals and disposal services

Construction and demolition waste removal

Site cleanup and material hauling

Green waste and wood waste removal

Concrete, drywall, and mixed debris disposal

Roll-off bins for job sites and larger cleanups

Trucking and fleet support for moving materials, waste, and aggregates Project-based disposal planning and quotes

Building on its experience on the Sunshine Coast, Salish Soils aims to establish a replicable model for regional resource recovery, combining Indigenous stewardship values with practical solutions that transform waste into valuable materials for local communities.

For more information on Salish Soils, please visit salishsoils.com.

About Salish Soils

Salish Soils is an Indigenous-led, CCIB-certified company based in Sechelt, BC, dedicated to practical regeneration and circular materials management. By combining traditional First Nations values of stewardship and interconnectedness with modern innovation, Salish Soils produces high-quality compost, soils, and aggregates while providing comprehensive waste management services. Recognized with numerous awards for economic inclusion and regenerative business practices, Salish Soils is committed to restoring ecosystems, supporting local food security, and building resilient communities for generations to come.

Media Contact:

Kristin Anton

SOMA Public Relations

(604) 968-7578

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