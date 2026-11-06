Global AI In Endoscopy Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2036 Market To Reach US$19.7 Billion As Clinical Adoption, Cloud Platforms, And New Applications Drive 22.4% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "AI in Endoscopy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added tooffering.

The global AI in endoscopy market is estimated at USD 2.31 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 19.7 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period. Growth is being supported by advances in artificial intelligence-enabled software, AI-integrated endoscopic systems, machine learning, deep learning, computer vision, natural language processing, and clinical decision support.

The report examines computer-aided detection (CADe), computer-aided diagnosis and characterization (CADx), automated bowel preparation scoring, withdrawal time monitoring, natural language processing-based documentation, and AI-enabled disease activity scoring. It also assesses the transition of AI-assisted colonoscopy from early clinical adoption toward broader use as a clinical quality standard.

Market Dynamics

Clinical evidence is a major driver of AI in endoscopy market growth. Large multicenter randomized controlled trials have shown improvements in adenoma detection rates, strengthening the case for AI-assisted colonoscopy in colorectal cancer screening. Guidance from gastroenterology societies is also supporting procurement, reimbursement evaluation, and institutional adoption.

AI capabilities are expanding beyond colonoscopy into upper GI surveillance, inflammatory bowel disease assessment, capsule endoscopy, cystoscopy for bladder cancer detection, and bronchoscopy for pulmonary nodule navigation. Endoscopy hardware manufacturers are developing integrated AI-led care platforms that combine detection, characterization, workflow automation, and cloud-based functionality across existing equipment portfolios.

Market development is constrained by the earlier-stage evidence supporting some adjacent applications, integration requirements involving legacy endoscopy systems and electronic medical records, and the need for implementation and training services. Long-term opportunities remain substantial as ambulatory surgical centers adopt AI-assisted endoscopy for quality differentiation and healthcare providers invest in natural language processing-based automated reporting.

Segment Analysis

The report analyzes the AI in endoscopy market by AI technology, component, application, indication, deployment model, end user, and geography.



AI technology: Machine learning and deep learning account for the largest share due to their role in real-time image and video analysis. Natural language processing and automated reporting are expected to record the fastest growth as healthcare institutions automate clinical documentation.

Component: Software and AI algorithms represent the largest revenue category, while services are projected to grow rapidly as providers require implementation, system integration, optimization, and training support.

Application: Gastrointestinal endoscopy leads the market, supported by global colorectal cancer screening volumes. Urological endoscopy is expected to be the fastest-growing application as AI adoption expands into surveillance cystoscopy.

Indication: Colorectal cancer and polyp detection represent the leading indication. Gastric cancer detection is also gaining importance, particularly across Asia-Pacific.

End user: Hospitals and endoscopy centers hold the largest market share, while ambulatory surgical centers are expected to experience the fastest growth as routine procedures move toward outpatient settings. Deployment model: On-premise and embedded AI systems currently dominate, while cloud-based AI platforms are forecast to grow at the fastest rate.

Regional Outlook

North America holds the largest share of the global AI in endoscopy market. Regional leadership is supported by early regulatory clearances, advanced clinical research infrastructure, randomized trial activity, and a strong ecosystem of medical technology companies and AI health startups.

Europe remains a significant market, benefiting from large-scale clinical trials, public healthcare procurement, and formal support for AI-assisted endoscopy from leading gastroenterology organizations. These factors are accelerating adoption across European healthcare systems.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth through 2036. Key drivers include the high prevalence of gastric and colorectal cancers in Japan, South Korea, and China, expanding hospital endoscopy infrastructure in India and Southeast Asia, government support for AI-based cancer screening, and the presence of established endoscopy technology developers in Japan. The report also evaluates opportunities across Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape

The report evaluates market participants based on product portfolios, algorithm sensitivity and specificity, clinical validation, regulatory clearances, infrastructure compatibility, and strategic development. It examines how established manufacturers are building integrated AI-led care platforms and how specialized software companies are competing through hardware-agnostic detection and characterization solutions.

Companies profiled include Medtronic plc, Olympus Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, HOYA Corporation/Pentax Medical, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Iterative Health, Cosmo Intelligent Medical Devices, Odin Vision Ltd., Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Wision AI Co., Ltd., MAGENTIQ EYE Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, Ambu A/S, Stryker Corporation, and AI Medical Service Inc., among others.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides AI in endoscopy market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses clinical evidence, regulatory clearances, reimbursement dynamics, and guideline endorsements.

Identifies high-growth technologies, components, applications, indications, deployment models, end users, and regions.

Evaluates expansion opportunities across gastrointestinal, urological, and pulmonary endoscopy.

Benchmarks leading companies by technology portfolio, clinical validation, regulatory progress, and competitive positioning. Supports investment planning, product development, partnership evaluation, market entry, and business expansion.

The report delivers actionable market intelligence for endoscopy device manufacturers, AI health technology companies, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, investors, consultants, and other stakeholders seeking to understand the commercial outlook for AI-assisted endoscopy.

Key Topics Covered

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Definition & Scope

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency & Pricing Assumptions

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Process

2.2. Data Collection & Validation

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research / Interviews with Key Opinion Leaders from the Industry

2.3. Market Assessment

2.3.1. Market Size Estimation

2.3.1.1. Bottom-up Approach

2.3.1.2. Top-down Approach

2.3.2. Growth Forecast Approach

2.3.3. Assumptions for the Study

2.4. Limitations of the Study

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1. Overview

3.2. Market by AI Technology

3.3. Market by Component

3.4. Market by Application

3.5. Market by Indication

3.6. Market by Deployment Model

3.7. Market by End User

3.8. Market by Geography

3.9. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

3.10. Key Strategic Insights

3.11. Analyst Recommendations

4. MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1. Overview

4.2. Factors Affecting Market Growth

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Rising Colorectal Cancer Burden and Expanding Population Screening Programs Generating AI Endoscopy Demand

4.2.1.2. Randomized Trial Evidence for AI-Assisted Colonoscopy Driving Guideline Endorsement and Procurement Decisions

4.2.1.3. AGA and ESGE Guideline Integration of AI Quality Standards in 2025 Accelerating Clinical Adoption

4.2.1.4. Platform Company Investment in AI Ecosystems (Olympus, Fujifilm, Medtronic) Creating Market Infrastructure

4.2.1.5. AI Endoscopy Expansion Into Upper GI, Barrett's, IBD, and Urological Applications Expanding Addressable Market

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. High Implementation Cost and Integration Complexity Limiting Adoption at Smaller Endoscopy Units

4.2.2.2. Data Privacy and Governance Requirements for AI Training and Cloud Deployment in Healthcare

4.2.2.3. Physician Workflow Disruption Concerns and Alert Fatigue Risk From High False Positive Detection Rates

4.2.2.4. Limited Reimbursement Frameworks for AI-Assisted Endoscopy in Most National Healthcare Systems

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Payer Coverage Development for AI-Enhanced Procedures as Quality Evidence Accumulates

4.2.3.2. Emerging AI Applications in Barrett's Esophagus, IBD Activity Assessment, and Capsule Endoscopy Reading

4.2.3.3. AI-Assisted Quality Benchmarking Platforms Enabling Hospital Network-Scale Performance Analytics

4.2.3.4. Cloud AI Deployment Reducing Hardware Investment Barrier and Enabling Multi-Site Enterprise Rollouts

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Algorithm Generalizability Across Different Endoscope Platforms, Bowel Preparation Quality, and Patient Populations

4.2.4.2. Regulatory Pathway Complexity for SaMD (Software as a Medical Device) Across Multiple National Jurisdictions

4.2.4.3. Clinical Validation Requirements for Each New Application (Barrett's, Gastric, Bladder) Requiring Independent RCT Evidence

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.4. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.5. Degree of Competition

4.4. Regulatory Landscape

4.4.1. U.S. - FDA De Novo and 510(k) Clearance for SaMD, FDA AI/ML-Based Software as a Medical Device Action Plan

4.4.2. Europe - EU MDR (AI Medical Device Regulation), CE Mark Requirements, ESGE 2025 AI Colonoscopy Guidelines

4.4.3. Asia Pacific - Japan PMDA, South Korea MFDS, China NMPA AI Medical Device Framework, India CDSCO

4.4.4. Other Key Regulatory Jurisdictions

4.5. Value Chain Analysis

4.6. Impact of Macroeconomic Factors

5. AI IN ENDOSCOPY MARKET, BY AI TECHNOLOGY

5.1. Overview

5.2. Machine Learning & Deep Learning (Computer Vision)

5.2.1. Computer-Aided Detection (CADe)

5.2.2. Computer-Aided Diagnosis / Characterization (CADx)

5.2.3. Bowel Preparation & Quality Assessment AI

5.2.4. Withdrawal Speed & Coverage Monitoring AI

5.3. Natural Language Processing (NLP) / Automated Reporting

5.4. Predictive Analytics & Decision Support

5.5. Other AI Technologies

6. AI IN ENDOSCOPY MARKET, BY COMPONENT

6.1. Overview

6.2. Software & AI Algorithms

6.2.1. CADe Platforms

6.2.2. CADx Platforms

6.2.3. Workflow Automation & Documentation Software

6.3. Hardware

6.3.1. AI-Integrated Endoscopes

6.3.2. Dedicated AI Processing Modules (Add-On)

6.4. Services (Implementation, Training, Maintenance)

7. AI IN ENDOSCOPY MARKET, BY APPLICATION

7.1. Overview

7.2. Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy

7.2.1. Colonoscopy

7.2.2. Upper GI Endoscopy

7.2.3. Capsule Endoscopy

7.3. Respiratory Endoscopy (Bronchoscopy)

7.4. Urological Endoscopy (Cystoscopy)

7.5. Other Applications

8. AI IN ENDOSCOPY MARKET, BY INDICATION

8.1. Overview

8.2. Colorectal Cancer & Polyp Detection

8.3. Gastric Cancer & Gastric Lesions

8.4. Esophageal Cancer & Barrett's Esophagus

8.5. Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)

8.6. Inflammatory & Other GI Disorders

8.7. Other Indications

9. AI IN ENDOSCOPY MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

9.1. Overview

9.2. On-Premise / Embedded AI Systems

9.3. Cloud-Based AI Platforms

9.4. Hybrid Deployment Models

10. AI IN ENDOSCOPY MARKET, BY END USER

10.1. Overview

10.2. Hospitals & Endoscopy Centers

10.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

10.4. Specialty Clinics

10.5. Other End Users

11. AI IN ENDOSCOPY MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

11.1. Overview

11.2. North America

11.2.1. U.S.

11.2.2. Canada

11.3. Europe

11.3.1. U.K.

11.3.2. Germany

11.3.3. France

11.3.4. Italy

11.3.5. Spain

11.3.6. Netherlands

11.3.7. Rest of Europe

11.4. Asia Pacific

11.4.1. Japan

11.4.2. China

11.4.3. South Korea

11.4.4. India

11.4.5. Australia

11.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5. Latin America

11.5.1. Brazil

11.5.2. Mexico

11.5.3. Rest of Latin America

11.6. Middle East & Africa

11.6.1. Saudi Arabia

11.6.2. UAE

11.6.3. Israel

11.6.4. South Africa

11.6.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

12. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

12.1. Overview

12.2. Key Growth Strategies

12.2.1. Product and Market Differentiation Strategies

12.2.2. Synergy Analysis: Acquisitions, Partnerships, and Licensing Arrangements

12.3. Competitive Dashboard

12.3.1. Industry Leaders

12.3.2. Market Differentiators

12.3.3. Vanguards

12.3.4. Emerging Companies

12.4. Competitive Benchmarking

12.5. Market Share / Ranking Analysis (2025)

13. COMPANY PROFILES

(Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, and SWOT Analysis)

13.1. Medtronic plc (Ireland)

13.2. Olympus Corporation (Japan)

13.3. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)

13.4. HOYA Corporation / Pentax Medical (Japan)

13.5. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (U.S.)

13.6. Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)

13.7. Karl Storz SE & Co. KG (Germany)

13.8. Iterative Health (U.S.)

13.9. Cosmo Intelligent Medical Devices / Linkverse (Ireland)

13.10. Odin Vision Ltd. (UK / Olympus)

13.11. Wision AI Co., Ltd. (China)

13.12. MAGENTIQ EYE Ltd. (Israel)

13.13. Ambu A/S (Denmark)

13.14. Stryker Corporation (U.S.)

13.15. AI Medical Service Inc. (Japan)

13.16. Endoaid Ltd. (Israel)

13.17. Aiora GmbH (Germany)

13.18. Satisfai Health Inc. (Canada)

13.19. Others

14. APPENDIX

14.1. Questionnaire

14.2. Customization Options

14.3. Abbreviations

14.4. List of Data Sources

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