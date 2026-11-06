Cancer Therapy Market Size, Share, Forecast, And Trends Analysis - Global Forecast To 2036 US$472.10 Billion Opportunity Driven By Cell Therapies, Radioligands, And Precision Oncology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cancer Therapy Market Size, Share, Forecast & Trends Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global cancer therapy market was valued at USD 221.50 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 240.00 billion in 2026. Revenue is projected to increase to USD 472.10 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 7.0% during the 2026-2036 forecast period. The report examines cancer epidemiology, treatment patterns, therapy pipelines, patent expiry, pricing and reimbursement, regulation, manufacturing, isotope supply, licensing, M&A, and competitive positioning.

The analysis covers approved cancer medicines and biologics, including targeted therapy, immunotherapy, chemotherapy, hormonal therapy, and radioligand therapy. Immunotherapy coverage includes checkpoint inhibitors, bispecific antibodies, cell therapies, cancer vaccines, and oncolytic viruses. Market value is measured through manufacturer sales. Radiotherapy equipment and services, surgery, diagnostics, companion testing, and supportive care drugs are excluded.

Market Growth Drivers and Challenges

Rising cancer incidence, aging populations, longer patient survival, and the use of multiple treatment lines are supporting sustained market expansion. The International Agency for Research on Cancer reported approximately 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million cancer deaths worldwide in 2022. Annual new cases are expected to exceed 35 million by 2050, creating significant long-term demand for cancer therapies.

Advanced modalities are moving into earlier treatment settings. Antibody-drug conjugates, bispecific antibodies, cell therapies, and radioligands are expanding beyond late-line treatment, increasing eligible patient populations and treatment duration. Routine tumor sequencing is also directing more patients toward biomarker-matched medicines. Wider reimbursement in China, India, Brazil, Mexico, and the Gulf states is improving access to oncology treatment.

Market value remains concentrated among major products and companies. Merck reported Keytruda sales of USD 31.68 billion in 2025, while its principal U.S. patent is expected to expire in 2028 and government price setting is scheduled to begin in January 2029. Johnson & Johnson reported 2025 Oncology sales of USD 25.38 billion, an increase of 22.1%, while Carvykti sales rose 95.9%.

Patent expiry and biosimilar competition will place pressure on revenue per patient from 2028. Additional constraints include U.S. price negotiation, European health technology assessment, volume-based procurement in China, complex cell therapy manufacturing, limited isotope capacity, target crowding, cross-resistance, treatment toxicity, and shortages of accredited centers for advanced therapies.

Key opportunities include subcutaneous and oral reformulations, alpha-emitting radioligands using actinium-225, allogeneic and in vivo cell therapy platforms, and biosimilars for underserved markets. Merck's subcutaneous Keytruda Qlex, approved by the U.S. FDA in September 2025, has U.S. patent protection until 2043.

Market Segment Outlook



Therapy class: Targeted therapy is expected to hold the largest share in 2026, supported by kinase inhibitors, monoclonal antibodies, and antibody-drug conjugates. Radiopharmaceutical therapy is projected to record the highest CAGR as radioligands expand into additional tumor types.

Molecule type: Monoclonal antibodies are expected to lead in 2026. Cell & gene therapies are forecast to grow fastest as CAR-T products move into earlier treatment lines and manufacturing capacity expands.

Route of administration: Intravenous therapies are expected to retain the largest share, while subcutaneous delivery is projected to achieve the highest CAGR due to shorter administration times and improved infusion capacity.

Line of therapy: First-line treatment is expected to dominate in 2026. Adjuvant & neoadjuvant treatment is forecast to grow fastest as advanced modalities enter early-stage disease.

Cancer indication: Lung cancer is expected to represent the largest market share. Haematological malignancies are projected to record the highest CAGR, driven by bispecific antibodies and CAR-T therapies.

Treatment setting: Hospital outpatient & infusion centers are expected to lead, while specialty cancer centers are forecast to grow fastest due to demand for cell and radioligand therapy infrastructure. End user: Hospitals & cancer centers are expected to retain the largest share. Home & ambulatory care is projected to expand rapidly through oral targeted medicines and short subcutaneous injections.

Regional Cancer Therapy Market

North America is expected to remain the largest regional market in 2026, supported by early product launches, broad insurance coverage, high treatment prices, and a strong pharmaceutical development ecosystem. Europe will retain a significant share, led by Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the U.K., although reimbursement assessments may delay or restrict adoption.

Asia-Pacific is projected to achieve the highest CAGR through 2036. Growth will be supported by expanding patient populations, improving reimbursement, biosimilar manufacturing, and increased licensing of Chinese conjugate, bispecific, and cell therapy assets. Brazil and Mexico will lead Latin America, while Gulf states are investing in comprehensive cancer centers and adopting advanced oncology therapies.

Competitive Landscape

The cancer therapy market includes multinational pharmaceutical companies, cell therapy specialists, radiopharmaceutical developers, Chinese biotechnology companies, and biosimilar manufacturers. Competitive strategies center on label expansion, first-line and adjuvant approvals, subcutaneous reformulation, licensing, acquisitions, and investment in cell therapy manufacturing and isotope capacity.

Companies profiled include Merck & Co., Inc., Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AstraZeneca PLC, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Sanofi S.A., GSK plc, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Genmab A/S, Legend Biotech Corporation, Advanced Accelerator Applications, BeiGene, Ltd., Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., and Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides global cancer therapy market estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Evaluates patent expiry, biosimilar entry, pricing reform, and reimbursement trends.

Identifies high-growth therapy classes, modalities, indications, treatment settings, and regions.

Tracks antibody-drug conjugates, bispecific antibodies, cell therapies, radioligands, and subcutaneous formulations.

Benchmarks leading companies, pipelines, licensing activity, acquisitions, and market positions. Supports portfolio planning, market access, business development, investment, and capacity decisions.

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