Global Bispecific Antibodies Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2036 Market To Reach USD 70.51 Billion At 13.7% CAGR, Fueled By T-Cell Engagers And PD-(L)1 By VEGF Deals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Bispecific Antibodies Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global bispecific antibodies market was valued at USD 16.66 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 19.44 billion in 2026. The market is projected to expand to USD 70.51 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.

The report provides product-level sales forecasts and comprehensive analysis of approved products, commercial performance, development pipelines, mechanisms of action, antibody formats, therapeutic applications, administration routes, end users, and regional adoption. It also evaluates PD-(L)1 by VEGF bispecifics, licensing activity, pricing and reimbursement, safety, manufacturing, regulation, loss of exclusivity, competitive threats, and long-term growth scenarios.

Hemlibra and Vabysmo provide a substantial commercial foundation for the market, generating CHF 4.75 billion and CHF 4.10 billion, respectively, in 2025, according to Roche. T-cell engagers, including Blincyto, Imdelltra, Tecvayli, and Talvey, also recorded strong growth. Investment in emerging platforms remains significant, with Bristol Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and Merck & Co. paying upfront amounts ranging from USD 588 million to USD 1.5 billion for licenses involving PD-1 or PD-L1 by VEGF bispecifics.

Market Growth Drivers and Challenges

Market expansion is being supported by the established performance of Hemlibra and Vabysmo, continued T-cell engager approvals, earlier-line use, and increasing demand for new cancer treatments. Large-scale licensing transactions, rising oncology investment, and unmet medical needs are further strengthening the outlook.

Growth may be moderated by cytokine release syndrome, neurotoxicity, infections, complex administration requirements, and long-term safety considerations. High treatment costs can create reimbursement barriers, while manufacturing complexity and regulatory uncertainty may delay development. Limited efficacy in some solid tumors and mixed overall survival results for emerging classes also influence commercial adoption.

Key opportunities include PD-(L)1 by VEGF bispecifics, autoimmune applications for T-cell engagers, subcutaneous administration, fixed-duration regimens, outpatient treatment, and expansion across China and other emerging markets. Trispecific antibodies, multispecific platforms, and NK-cell engager programs are also advancing through development.

Segment Outlook



Mechanism of action: Dual ligand/receptor blocking is expected to represent the largest share in 2026, supported by Vabysmo. Immune cell engagers are forecast to grow the fastest due to new approvals, earlier-line adoption, and potential autoimmune indications.

Format: IgG-like products are expected to lead the market in 2026 because most commercialized therapies use this format. Fragment-based antibodies are projected to achieve the fastest near-term growth, led by Imdelltra, while trispecific and multispecific antibody sales are expected to begin in 2028.

Therapeutic area: Oncology is expected to hold the largest share and record the fastest growth, particularly within solid tumors. Hemophilia and ophthalmology are anticipated to expand more gradually as Hemlibra and Vabysmo mature.

Route of administration: Subcutaneous products are projected to lead in 2026, supported by Hemlibra and multiple myeloma T-cell engagers. Intravenous therapies are expected to grow the fastest as PD-(L)1 by VEGF bispecifics and other solid-tumor products enter the market. End user: Hospitals are forecast to account for the largest share and achieve the fastest growth because many T-cell engagers require hospital-based treatment initiation and new oncology products are commonly administered by infusion.

Regional Market Analysis

North America is expected to account for the largest global market share in 2026. The U.S. will remain the leading country market, supported by early FDA approvals, premium pricing, established treatment infrastructure, and a high concentration of product launches. Japan and China are expected to rank as the next-largest country markets.

Asia-Pacific is projected to record the fastest growth through 2036, led by China. Domestic bispecific antibodies included on China's National Reimbursement Drug List are supporting broader patient access and commercial adoption. Japan is expected to remain the largest Asia-Pacific market.

Germany leads the European market, while Italy is forecast to grow the fastest in the region. Brazil is the largest Latin American market, with Argentina expected to post the strongest regional growth. In the Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia represents the largest market, while Israel is projected to expand the fastest.

Competitive Landscape

The global bispecific antibodies market remains highly concentrated. Roche, including Chugai, accounted for approximately two-thirds of 2025 sales through Hemlibra and Vabysmo. Based on 2025 market share, Roche ranked first, followed by Amgen, Johnson & Johnson, Genmab and AbbVie, Immunocore, and Akeso.

Regulatory approvals and licensing agreements remain central competitive strategies. Recent developments include approvals for Lynozyfic, Imdelltra, and Lunsumio VELO, along with PD-(L)1 by VEGF licensing transactions involving Merck & Co., Pfizer, Bristol Myers Squibb, and BioNTech. Companies are competing through clinical efficacy, survival outcomes, safety, administration convenience, earlier-line indications, global commercialization capabilities, and access to emerging antibody classes.

Companies profiled include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Amgen Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Genmab A/S, AbbVie Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Akeso, Inc., BioNTech SE, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Summit Therapeutics Inc., Immunocore Holdings plc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, Zymeworks Inc., and 3SBio Inc.

Strategic Value of the Report



Delivers global market size estimates and forecasts through 2036 based on reported product sales.

Identifies high-growth opportunities by mechanism, format, therapeutic area, administration route, end user, and geography.

Assesses approved products, clinical pipelines, PD-(L)1 by VEGF programs, safety, pricing, reimbursement, manufacturing, and regulation.

Evaluates competitive positioning, market share, licensing opportunities, lifecycle strategies, and loss of exclusivity.

Supports portfolio planning, market entry, partnership evaluation, investment decisions, and commercial strategy. Provides regional analysis across five regions and 24 countries and sub-regions for biopharmaceutical companies, biotechnology developers, contract manufacturers, payers, healthcare providers, and investors

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