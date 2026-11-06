Global Service Analytics Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2036 Agentic AI And Cloud Adoption Drive 16.2% CAGR, Creating A USD 36.80 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost service ROI with agentic analytics, unified data and outcome-based pricing to cut costs, optimize routing and verify automated resolutions

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Service Analytics Market Size, Share, Forecast & Trends Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global service analytics market was valued at USD 7.05 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 8.20 billion in 2026. Revenue is projected to increase to USD 36.80 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 16.2% during the 2026-2036 forecast period.

The report examines the software and related services used across contact centers, IT service operations, field service, aftermarket and warranty operations, and professional and shared services. It evaluates the analytical layer supporting these functions while excluding underlying service management, contact center, and automation platforms. The analysis covers service KPIs, technology adoption, AI governance, data privacy, pricing models, return on investment, regulation, competition, and vendor positioning.

Agentic AI and Cloud Platforms Drive Market Expansion

Agentic AI adoption is a primary growth driver for the service analytics market. Enterprises increasingly require reliable evidence that automated systems resolve issues accurately, safely, and cost-effectively. Traditional queue and volume metrics cannot provide the level of assurance required for automated service environments.

Cloud service platforms are also creating extensive pools of operational data from calls, tickets, dispatches, conversations, and telemetry. ServiceNow reported 2025 subscription revenue of USD 12.88 billion, up 21%, while Salesforce's Agentforce Service business generated USD 9.81 billion in fiscal 2026. Salesforce also reported Agentforce ARR of USD 800 million, up 169%, and NiCE recorded fourth-quarter 2025 AI ARR of USD 328 million, up 66%.

Demand is further supported by pressure to reduce cost-to-serve and improve service outcomes. Combining interaction, operational, and telemetry data enables organizations to identify root causes across customer service, IT, field operations, and aftermarket functions.

Market growth remains constrained by fragmented data, integration costs, platform bundling, and difficulty attributing measurable returns directly to analytics investments. Compliance with GDPR, U.S. state privacy laws, HIPAA, PCI DSS, call-recording consent requirements, and the EU AI Act also increases the need for redaction, consent management, local processing, governance, and controlled data retention.

Additional challenges include measuring the quality of automated resolution, shortages of skilled analytics professionals, the cost and latency of processing voice and text data at scale, and overlapping vendor capabilities. However, these conditions are creating opportunities in automated service assurance, compliance analytics, connected product intelligence, warranty analysis, outcome-based contracts, and consumption-priced solutions for mid-sized and smaller service organizations.

Service Analytics Market Segment Highlights



Component: Software is expected to hold the largest market share in 2026, supported by demand for unified analytics platforms, conversation intelligence, quality management, service-level monitoring, dispatch optimization, and warranty analytics. Professional and managed services are forecast to grow at the highest CAGR as enterprises seek support with integration, model tuning, deployment, and AI governance.

Analytics type: Descriptive and diagnostic analytics are expected to retain the largest combined share in 2026. Prescriptive and agentic analytics is projected to grow fastest as insights increasingly trigger routing, escalation, agent assistance, and automated actions. Five9 reported 50% enterprise AI revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Service function: Customer service and contact center analytics is expected to lead the market because of high interaction volumes, substantial labor costs, and established adoption of conversation intelligence. Field service analytics is forecast to post the highest CAGR as connected products, predictive service, routing optimization, and first-time-fix improvements generate measurable savings.

Data source: Operational and ticket data is expected to represent the largest share in 2026. Interaction and conversation data is projected to grow fastest as companies expand from sampled quality reviews to analysis of voice, chat, and email interactions at scale.

Deployment: Cloud deployment is expected to lead the market and record the highest CAGR, with hybrid cloud expanding rapidly. On-premises and private environments will remain important in healthcare, government, defense, and other sectors with strict security or data residency requirements.

Organization size: Large enterprises are expected to account for the largest share in 2026 due to complex service environments and high transaction volumes. Small & medium-sized enterprises are forecast to grow fastest, supported by natural-language tools, pre-built benchmarks, and flexible consumption pricing. End-use industry: IT & telecommunications is expected to lead in 2026, while healthcare & life sciences is projected to grow at the highest CAGR due to rising patient service volumes, claims activity, prior authorization workloads, and compliance requirements.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is expected to hold the largest global service analytics market share in 2026. High service labor costs, early adoption of agentic AI, strong cloud penetration, and the presence of major technology vendors support regional demand. State privacy laws and recording consent requirements are also increasing investment in consent capture, redaction, and governance.

Europe is expected to rank second, supported by established contact centers, shared service hubs, and an industrial base that creates demand for field service and warranty analytics. GDPR and the EU AI Act are making data residency, transparency, and auditable AI governance central purchasing requirements.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to register the highest CAGR through 2036. Growth is driven by outsourced service delivery and large digital service markets in e-commerce, payments, telecommunications, and ride-hailing. India remains a major delivery and product development hub, while Japan, South Korea, and Australia demonstrate strong cloud contact center adoption. Brazil and Mexico lead Latin America, while Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and South Africa support expansion across the Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape

The market is moderately fragmented across service management platforms, contact center vendors, observability providers, enterprise application companies, and specialist analytics businesses. Major participants include ServiceNow, Salesforce, Atlassian, NiCE, Verint, Genesys, Five9, Calabrio, Zendesk, Dynatrace, Datadog, Cisco, BMC, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Oracle, IFS, PTC, Syncron, Qualtrics, Medallia, Freshworks, Zoho, CallMiner, and Observe.AI.

Competition increasingly centers on unified data layers, AI governance, integration depth, real-time decision support, and flexible pricing. Strategic activity includes Salesforce's acquisition of Informatica and IFS's purchases of TheLoops and 7Bridges. Vendors are also moving from seat-based licensing toward pricing based on analyzed volume, consumption, and verified outcomes.

Report Value

The report provides market size estimates and forecasts through 2036, identifies high-growth segments and regions, assesses regulatory and technology developments, and benchmarks leading vendors. It supports product strategy, pricing, investment, partnership, and procurement decisions for technology providers, integrators, enterprises, and investors navigating the rapidly evolving service analytics market.

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