Lip Filler Before The Holidays: Granbury, Texas Nurse Injector Explains The Two-Week Rule

Brittney Martin, BSN, RN, founder of Gettin' Lippy with Brit in Granbury, Texas, is outlining how far ahead patients should schedule treatments before holidays

- Brittney Martin, BSN, RN, Founder, Gettin' Lippy with BritGRANBURY, TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brittney Martin, BSN, RN, founder and nurse injector at Gettin' Lippy with Brit (GLWB) in Granbury, Texas, is sharing scheduling guidance for patients planning lip filler, injectables and skin treatments ahead of the November and December holiday calendar. With holiday gatherings, family photos and year-end events coming up, the most common question at the practice this time of year is how far in advance to book.Planning Treatments Around the Holiday CalendarLip and dermal filler: Mild swelling is common for several days after hyaluronic acid filler, and filler typically settles over about two weeks. GLWB advises scheduling at least two to three weeks before a major event. This leaves time for a follow-up visit if an adjustment is needed.Wrinkle-relaxing injections: Neuromodulator treatments generally take up to 14 days to reach full effect. For a mid-December event, late November is the practical window.Skin treatments: Many patients schedule microneedling and laser treatments in the cooler months, when time outdoors and sun exposure tend to be lower during recovery. The team recommends planning these several weeks ahead of an event so the skin has time to settle.Lip care in dry weather: Cooler, drier air can leave lips chapped. Keeping lips moisturized in the days before a filler appointment is part of the practice's standard pre-treatment guidance.Every treatment at GLWB begins with a consultation covering goals, facial anatomy and timing. The practice's approach centers on natural proportion and preventive care.Peer and Patient RecognitionMartin has been named to the 2026 Top 100 Best Aesthetic Providers in America list. The annual list is published by Med-Aesthetics America, LLC. It honors RNs, NPs, PAs and physicians selected through peer nominations and patient votes. Martin is listed as Brittney Lee Martin, BSN, RN, of Profile Medical Aesthetics, the clinical name GLWB operates under.Martin is one of nine Texas-based providers on the 2026 list. The other Texas honorees practice in Dallas, Plano, Austin, San Antonio and Highland Village. Honorees are listed alphabetically, not ranked.A Background in Plastic SurgeryMartin earned her nursing degree from the University of Texas at San Antonio and built her early career in plastic surgery. She led the plastics team at a surgical hospital, working alongside plastic surgeons. She later founded GLWB in Granbury, where lip filler is the practice's signature service.The practice also provides wrinkle-relaxing injections, cheek and under-eye filler, non-surgical rhinoplasty, facial balancing, microneedling, laser skin tightening and PDO thread lifts.About Gettin' Lippy with BritGettin' Lippy with Brit (GLWB), operating as Profile Medical Aesthetics, is a medical aesthetics practice at 3301 East US Hwy 377, Suite 175, Granbury, TX 76049. Founded by nurse injector Brittney Martin, BSN, RN, the practice offers injectables, skin treatments and body contouring for patients across Hood County and the surrounding area. The practice can be reached at (682)666-0986 or gettinlippywithbrit.

Ansh Shah

Gettin' Lippy with Brit

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lip Filler Before the Holidays: Granbury, Texas Nurse Injector Explains the Two-Week Rule News Provided By seenai November 06, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.