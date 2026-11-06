Workbook For Children In LGBTQ+ Families Honored With Silver Award In Belonging & Inclusion In 6Th Annual Anthem Awards

Tom Tracy, Author, celebrating "My Family, My Voice" winning Silver in the 2026 Annual Anthem Awards

2026 Silver Anthem Award Winner logo

Tom Tracy Books logo

Silver Anthem Award honors "My Family, My Voice" for advancing belonging, resilience, and pride among LGBTQ+ families.

- Tom Tracy, LCSW & AuthorERIAL, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tom Tracy Books is proud to announce that "My Family, My Voice: A Kid's Guide to Confidence, Boundaries, and Family Pride" has been named a Silver Winner in the Belonging & Inclusion category of the 6th Annual Anthem Awards, recognizing outstanding work that drives positive social impact.The recognition highlights the growing need for resources that support children in LGBTQ+ families and promote belonging, resilience, and family pride.Founded by Tom Tracy, an award-winning author, licensed clinical social worker, and father of two, Tom Tracy Books is an independent publishing company dedicated to advancing the representation of diverse families, especially LGBTQ+ families, in children's literature. In response to the limited availability of resources specifically created for LGBTQ+ families, Tracy developed and published "My Family, My Voice: A Kid's Guide to Confidence, Boundaries, and Family Pride", a workbook designed for children growing up in LGBTQ+ families.Created with input from dozens of LGBTQ+ families across the United States, "My Family, My Voice" is a social-emotional learning workbook that provides a safe, structured space for children and caregivers to explore identity, celebrate their family, and build the confidence and skills needed to navigate a world that does not always understand or affirm their experiences. The workbook helps build emotional resilience, reinforces pride in family identity, and fosters a stronger sense of belonging and connection that children can bring into their schools and communities.According to the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law, an estimated five million children under age 18 have LGBTQ+ parents. "My Family, My Voice" was created to affirm and validate the unique experiences of these children and their families.The 6th Annual Anthem Awards received more than 2,500 submissions from 43 countries, making it the organization's largest competition to date. The Anthem Awards recognize the work of individuals and organizations that are setting the standard for social impact worldwide."I am humbled to represent LGBTQ+ families through this award process and honored to accept this recognition on behalf of the many families whose experiences inspired this workbook," said Tracy. "This award affirms that children in LGBTQ+ families deserve resources that celebrate who they are and help them feel seen, valued, and proud.""The work of social impact doesn't pause when conditions get harder, and this year's Anthem Winners proved it," said Anthem Awards General Manager Patricia McLoughlin. "Facing new challenges, they kept building, kept organizing, and kept delivering for the people and causes they serve. They set a new standard for good, one defined as much by persistence as by results."Anthem Winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, whose members include leaders from nonprofit organizations, major brands, media organizations, and social impact initiatives worldwide.About Tom Tracy BooksTom Tracy Books creates inclusive children's literature and social-emotional learning resources for families, schools, and youth-serving organizations. Founded by licensed clinical social worker and award-winning author Tom Tracy, the company is committed to helping all children feel seen, valued, and proud of who they are and where they come from. "Wonderfully You: An Ode to Adoption," another title from Tom Tracy Books, was selected as a 2026 Human Rights Campaign Welcoming Schools Program Book of the Month as part of National Adoption Month programming.Find Tom Tracy Books Online:Website: tomtracybooksInstagram: @tomtracybooksLinkedIn: Tom Tracy BooksFacebook: facebook/authortomtracyAbout The Anthem Awards:Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards recognizes impactful brands, nonprofits, and individuals that are setting the standard for good worldwide. The Anthem Awards honors work across seven core causes: Belonging & Inclusion; Education, Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Sustainability, Environment & Climate; and Technology.This season's partners and sponsors include NationBuilder, Sustainable Brands, NationSwell, The Bloom, the Social Innovation Summit, and The Nonprofit Alliance. The Awards were founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, GLAAD, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF, and XQ.Find The Anthem Awards Online:Website: anthemawardsInstagram: @anthemawardsLinkedIn: The Anthem AwardsTikTok: @anthemawardsFacebook: facebook/anthemawards

Tom Tracy

Tom Tracy Books

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Workbook for Children in LGBTQ+ Families Honored with Silver Award in Belonging & Inclusion in 6th Annual Anthem Awards News Provided By Tom Tracy Books November 06, 2026, 17:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR



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